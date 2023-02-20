Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco State University School Of Theatre & Dance Presents 2023 Fringe Festival Of New Plays, April 4-8, 2023

Featuring students playwrights and directors coordinated by Jeffrey Lo and Terry Boero.

Feb. 20, 2023  

The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance will present the 2023 Fringe Festival of New Plays; presenting student playwrights and directors coordinated by Jeffrey Lo and Terry Boero as part of the School of Theatre and Dance's Spring 2023 season. The shows will be presented in the black box theatre space, better known as " The Lab" in the Creative Arts Building, from Tuesday, April 4th to Saturday, April 8th.

This Fringe Festival is bringing back to life live theatre. It will feature six new plays by various student playwrights and directed by student directors. School of Theatre & Dance is proud to spotlight these student-developed productions. These productions shed a light on what it means to feel vulnerability in the real world, through grief, trauma, and heartbreak. Through it, all these productions show what truly overcoming one's obstacles means in order to achieve happiness.

Come see the shows and dare to see the world through their eyes and learn what it is to feel alive again.

Tue. April 4th - Fri. April 7th, 7:00 PM; Sat. April 8th, 2:00 PM

The Lab, Creative Arts Building. Room 104; San Francisco State 1600 Holloway

Ticketing: Free, no reservations required (first come first served)

More info: theatredance.sfsu.edu/events




