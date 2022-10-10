Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco State School Of Theatre And Dance Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE This December

The performances will be held as part of the San Francisco State School of Theater and Dance's Fall 2022 season at SFSU's The Little Theater from December 1- 9.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance continues its in-person programming and performances with a production of Doubt: a Parable, by John Patrick Shanley. Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005, this play encapsulates the tension, religious uncertainty, and whirlwind of emotions when dealing with a Catholic boy's school. The performances will be held as part of the San Francisco State School of Theater and Dance's Fall 2022 season at SFSU's The Little Theater from December 1st - December 9th.

Doubt: a Parable takes place In 1964, at an all-boys Catholic parish school in the Bronx. Sister Aloysius, principal of the parish school, is certain there is a secret circulating after smelling alcohol on the breath of one of her students. But her suspicion is not enough when the situation pertains to the parish priest, and his possible victim, who is the school's first black student. With nothing but her moral certainty and faith that God will help her see the truth, Sister Aloysius plans with a young teacher to find the answers.

COVID-19 Policy for attendees: at this time San Francisco State University is not checking for proof of vaccination in order to attend on-campus events. We encourage our community to obtain vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19. Masking is still encouraged (but not required) in indoor spaces including performance spaces. This policy is subject to change. https://together.sfsu.edu/health-and-safety


