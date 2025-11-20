San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Partners With Focus Features To Celebrate The Film Release Of HAMNET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival will partner with Focus Features to celebrate the film release of HAMNET (PG-13), the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

1580 England. Impoverished Latin tutor William Shakespeare meets free-spirited Agnes, and the pair, captivated by one another, strike up a torrid affair that leads to marriage and three children. Yet as Will pursues a budding theater career in far-away London, Agnes anchors the domestic sphere alone. When tragedy strikes, the couple's once-unshakable bond is tested, but their shared experience sets the stage for the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet. From Focus Features and Academy Award winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, The Rider) comes a sensitively observed, magnificently crafted tale about the complexities of love and the healing power of art and creativity.

Based on Maggie O'Farrell's award-winning novel Hamnet and adapted for the screen by Zhao and O'Farrell, the film stars Academy Award-nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Academy Award-nominee Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers), Academy Award-nominee Emily Watson (Hilary and Jackie, Breaking the Waves) and Joe Alwyn (The Brutalist). HAMNET is produced by Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Sam Mendes and Steven Spielberg; executive producers are Kristie Macosko Krieger, Laurie Borg and Zhao. Director of photography, Łukasz Żal; Production designer, Fiona Crombie; Editors, Chloé Zhao, ACE, Affonso Gonçlaves, ACE; Costume Designer, Malgosia Turzanska; Music by Max Richter.

HAMNET opens in theaters November 26, 2025.