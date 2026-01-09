Steinway Society Brings Classical Pianist Chaeyoung Park to McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chaeyoung Park, 2025 Cliburn International Piano Competition semi-finalist, will return to Steinway Society – The Bay Area for a solo performance on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 7:30pm in Saratoga's McAfee Performing Arts Center. A meet-the-artist opportunity follows the concert. Her appearance will also be taped and offered world-wide for a streaming audience.

THE PROGRAM:

Debussy, Pour le piano

I. Prelude

II. II. Sarabande

III. III.Toccata

Bach-Brahms, Chaconne (from Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004)

Brahms,Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Book 2

Granados, “El pelele” (from Goyescas)

Mompou, Scènes d'enfants: No. 5

Albéniz, “El puerto” (from Iberia)

Messiaen, Le baiser de l'Enfant-Jésus

Ravel, La Valse

About Chaeyoung Park

Chaeyoung Park has emerged as one of today's most compelling young artists. Her repertoire spans from French Baroque works by Rameau to Beethoven sonatas and music by living composers including Unsuk Chin.

Winner of the 2022 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, Park was also a finalist in the 2023 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition and the 2021 Concours Musical International de Montréal. In 2019, she became the first female Korean pianist to win the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, which led to her Carnegie Hall solo debut and a performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

She has appeared at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Tongyeong International Music Festival, Ravinia, Symphony Center's Orchestra Hall, and in live-streamed concerts for The Gilmore Rising Stars series. This past season she performed as a concerto soloist with the Maryland Symphony, Eugene Symphony, Mobile Symphony, and Redlands Symphony, under conductors including Michael Stern, Scott Speck, and Elizabeth Schulze. Upcoming performances include concerto engagements with the Pensacola Symphony, Brevard Philharmonic, Knoxville Symphony, Carolina Philharmonic, and Kansas City Symphony, and recitals for the Steinway Societies of Western Pennsylvania and the Bay Area, Ridotto Recital Series, and Bravo! Vail.

Park earned her Bachelor's, Master's, and Artist Diploma degrees from The Juilliard School, where she studied with Robert McDonald and received the Arthur Rubinstein Prize and Norman Benzaquen Career Advancement Grant.

Born in South Korea and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, Park maintains a close connection to her hometown community, where she frequently returns to share her music. She now makes her home in New York City.