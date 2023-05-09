San Francisco Opera Reveals Program For One-Night-Only Centennial Concert Celebration

San Francisco Opera announced the program for its 100th Anniversary Concert at the War Memorial Opera House on Friday, June 16. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, former Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and former Principal Guest Conductor Patrick Summers will conduct the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus along with a host of star soloists in selections inspired by the Company's history. The one-night-only concert spectacular is augmented by a special Dinner with the Artists fundraiser in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater co-chaired by San Francisco Opera board members Anna Fieler, Sue Marineau and Jason Phillips.

The featured soloists are sopranos Karita Mattila, Ailyn Pérez, Patricia Racette, Nina Stemme, Heidi Stober, Adela Zaharia; mezzo-sopranos Susan Graham, Daniela Mack; tenors Lawrence Brownlee, Michael Fabiano, Brandon Jovanovich, Russell Thomas; baritones Lucas Meachem, Brian Mulligan; and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn.

Founded in 1923 and only the third American Opera Company to reach the centennial milestone, San Francisco Opera invites Bay Area audiences and the global music community to join in this celebration, which will be livestreamed at sfopera.com/digital/livestream beginning at 6 p.m. PT. The evening's specially curated program traverses the musical styles, artistic traditions and thrilling moments of San Francisco Opera. Pairing many of the Company's beloved artists with unforgettable music and archival imagery spanning San Francisco Opera's first 100 years, this celebratory retrospective is an event not to be missed.