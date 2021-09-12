San Francisco Opera Holds Homecoming Concert at the War Memorial Opera House

On September 10, San Francisco Opera hosted a homecoming concert at the War Memorial Opera House.

Fans in attendance were able to celebrate the start of a new era for San Francisco Opera with a one-night-only concert event featuring three of today's greatest opera stars followed by a complimentary sparkling wine toast in the lobby.

For the first time since 2019's acclaimed Rusalka, soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, and Music Director Eun Sun Kim joined together with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in an evening of music and glamour, celebrating the return of live opera to the War Memorial Opera House stage.

ABC 7 News was there at the big event, and talked to fans in attendance.

"It just kind of signals that perhaps we're nearing the end of the pandemic," said one fan, Janet Pease.

Almost 2,000 people were in attendance at War Memorial but around 7,000 people showed up to watch the simulcast, for the Opera at the Ballpark event.

Watch the report below and read more on ABC 7 News.