San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Celebrates its 25th Anniversary in November

The San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest’s 25th Anniversary is set for November 11-12, 2023. A global convergence of hip hop dance artistry, the 25th Annual SFIHHDF features artists from Paris, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brussels, London, Detroit, San Mateo, and Philadelphia.

This year’s festival showcases works that draw from hip hop, breaking, popping, locking, waacking, house, jit, in addition to other dance styles such as modern, salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata, swing, Charleston, and Congolese dance. In addition to its shows, SFIHHDF is also presenting a number of commemorative events to mark its 25th milestone year.

“It's a new vibe this year as we celebrate 25 years of unparalleled virtuosity,” says Micaya. “SFIHHDF remains the quintessential event, continually raising the bar, presenting world class dance artistry, breaking stereotypes, and connecting us all. We're not just celebrating our 25 years; we're also celebrating the 50 years of hip hop culture that have paved the way for us. It's a testament to the enduring power of this art form.”

The program will include the following artists and works:

Baptista Kawa, also known as B-boy Bathy, is a dynamic dancer and storyteller from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, who skillfully blends power moves, flips, and traditional Congolese Ndombolo dance. He performs The Gardener, a piece that explores the deep connection humans have to nature.

The London-based Flawless, led by Marlon Wallen, return to the SFIHHDF after rising to fame through Britain's Got Talent and have worked with some of the world’s hottest artists, including Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna, Kylie Minogue, and more. Their new piece, The Guardians, follows eight protective guardians in an energetic work featuring hip hop, house, breaking, locking, and much more.

House of Jit, a collective specializing in Detroit's footwork style, perform Rhythm of The Feet. This piece explores the multifaceted Detroit Jit style, delving into its layers and complexities. Through a captivating blend of music and movement, they present the rhythmic heart of Detroit's dance culture.

Selasi Dogbatse is a member of the celebrated dance group Paradox-Sal. She and her dancers hail from Brussels. Dogbatse has danced for Rihanna, Missy Elliott, and Cardi B. Her group work, A Piece of Me, delves into the emotions, doubts, and personal journeys of each performer.

Snack Break Movement Arts, a Philadelphia duo composed of Emily "Lady Em" Culbreath and Joshua "Bboy Supa Josh" Culbreath presents Rock, Paper..., a work blending hip hop dance and theatrics, and that uses childhood games as metaphors to explore human relationships.

San Mateo’s Str8jacket presents Str8jacket with a Capital S, is a dynamic display of jaw-dropping choreography and a celebration of street and club dance forms, ranging from hip-hop and locking to waacking and popping.

Versa-Style Dance Company performs Rooted Rhythms, an explosive, life-affirming tribute to dance styles like waacking, popping, and house dance, as well as Latinx styles such as salsa, cumbia, merengue, and bachata. The piece pays homage to the diverse experiences of the Latinx communities of Los Angeles, reflecting on the resilience within their culture.

Wanted Posse, the renowned French hip hop powerhouse, continues to push creative boundaries with their show Dance N’ Speak Easy. Set in a New York speakeasy during Prohibition, the performance skillfully blends hip hop, swing, Charleston, and other dance styles to create an extraordinary tribute to African American dance influences across the decades.

The festival's creative team includes lighting designer Jenny B of Shady Lady Lighting, stage manager David Claytor of SureThing Productions, DJ Oui Boogie, and videographer Kevin Morrison.

To commemorate SFIHHDF’s 25th Anniversary, every show includes a Special Event after each performance, included in the ticket price and accessible to audience members of all ages. The Special Event will vary depending on the show date and time.

Special Events:

“Echo the Moves” choreography contest onstage with Corey Action ($500 prize)

After the 1pm performance on Saturday November 11

“Soul Train Style” freestyle contest onstage with Telice Summerfield ($500 prize)

After the 7pm performance on Saturday November 11

Kids only freestyle session onstage and 25th Anniversary Gala in the lobby.

Gala includes cookies & milk, wine & cheese, 25th celebration cake, DJ Oui Boogie, Turf dance performers, fashion show, raffle, and an awards ceremony.

After the 12pm performance on Sunday November 12