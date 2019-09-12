San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Announces Season 42

On the heels of a monumental season-including the purchase of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus's permanent home, theNational LGBTQ Center for the Arts; the premiere of "Gay Chorus Deep South," a documentary chronicling SFGMC's groundbreaking Lavender Pen Tour; and incredible musical experiences honoring the past, present, and future of the LGBTQ rights movement-San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced today the lineup for Season 42. Featuring the 300 men of the chorus, the season begins with Holigays Are Here: Ring Them Bells, a holiday extravaganza at the Sydney Goldstein Theater on December 6-7, 2019;Penned in Pink! featuring music by queer composers, youth and allies, as well as the world premiere of "@QueerZ," a choral work by composer Julian Hornik highlighting stories of queer youth on March 26, 2020 at Davies Symphony Hall; and Fabulous and Forbidden Broadway, in which SFGMC will present the Tony Award-winning Off-Broadway smash parody of musicals, as well as their own renditions of revered Broadway hits in June 2020, with the venue to be announced at a later date.



In addition to its season lineup, SFGMC will also host a series of special events at their new home, the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts. This programming will bring audience members closer to Chorus members, and renowned artists and innovative arts organizations. Events include master classes featuring esteemed music artists and composers; collaborations with artists from national touring Broadway productions; a Holiday Sing-In with the Chorus in November 2019; Opera Parallèle's four-part Harvey Milk: Bullhorn Series in Spring 2020; and cabaret shows featuring SFGMC's ensemblesThe Lollipop Guild, HomoPhonics, and other SFGMC talent. Additional details and full programming for the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts will be announced at a later date.



In light of these expanded offerings SFGMC proudly introduces the Conductor's Society. This new membership program is comprised of the Conductor's Club for sustaining members, replacing the subscription series, as well as the Conductor's Circle for major donors which will replace the Believer's Circle program. Once enrolled, members will receive exclusive benefits such as discounts, presale opportunities, event invitations, and more. For additional details or to become a member, visit: www.sfgmc.org/join.



"This fall we will be opening the doors of the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts offering programming that we had previously only dreamed of producing," says Verdugo. "Our new Conductor's Society membership program will allow for deeper engagement with the Chorus beyond our mainstage concerts through year-round events and new collaborations with renowned music artists and composers."



"Season 42 holds everything our Chorus embodies. We have some major cheer to spread all over the Bay with breath-taking choral carols and outrageous fun for the holidays. In March, we continue our mission of creating new music by exploring the voices of LGBTQ youth today," adds Seelig. "The season ends with the first time Forbidden Broadway has allowed a chorus to present its timeless and hilarious spoofs that have graced the New York stage since 1982."



Season 42 kicks off with Holigays Are Here: Ring Them Bells featuring the quintessential songs of the season at the Sydney Goldstein Theater on December 6-7, 2019. This concert is SFGMC's signature romp through holiday favorites new and old, along with unexpected surprises and unique interpretations. The concert features special guestsVelocity Handbell Ensemble, San Francisco's premier professional bell ensemble, and will run the gamut from Liza Minnelli's outrageous "Ring Them Bells" to a new arrangement of SFGMC's beloved tradition of "Silent Night."



The Chorus will also bring this Holigays Are Here concert to several venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse in Berkeley, CA on December 1, 2019; Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, CA on December 15, 2019; and three performances at the iconic Castro Theatre in San Francisco on December 24, 2019.



SFGMC will next present Penned in Pink! on March 26, 2020 at Davies Symphony Hall. This program features music by queer composers, youth and allies, and the world premiere of "@QueerZ" from the award-winning 24-year-old queer composer Julian Hornik. The concert will also be performed at Palo Alto High School on March 28, 2020.



Closing Season 42, SFGMC will present Fabulous and Forbidden Broadway in June 2020. This marks the first time that the Tony Award-winning musical revue will be performed by a gay men's chorus! The concert will also feature the most beautiful, lush, heart-stopping arrangements of songs from Broadway favorites, including Avenue Q,Frozen, Les Misèrables, The Lion King, and Wicked.

