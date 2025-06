SFJazz Unveils 2025/26 Season Featuring Over 350 Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, SFJAZZ has revealed the lineup for 2025/26 SFJAZZ Season. Featuring over 350 concerts spanning over nine months, the season will feature the greatest names in jazz, rising superstars, and much more! Concerts will take place at the SFJAZZ Center’s Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab, as well as at venues throughout San Francisco, including Herbst Theatre, BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre, Davies Symphony Hall, and Grace Cathedral.





The Blind Boys OF ALABAMA // Cory Henry (solo organ)

Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



STELLA HEATH SEXTET

Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 8–14, 2025 ***

FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

MUSIC IS THE MAGIC · TIFFANY AUSTIN

Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ HOT PLATE SERIES

LABRATS PLAY Herbie Hancock'S ‘MWANDISHI’

Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



ELEW PLAYS STING

Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 15–21, 2025 ***

SFJAZZ & JAZZ CRUISE CO-PRESENT MATINEE

SFJAZZ COLLECTIVE

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 1 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ & JAZZ CRUISE CO-PRESENT MATINEE

RON CARTER QUARTET

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 1 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



RON CARTER QUARTET

Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

DOMINIQUE FILS-AIMÉ

Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



SARAH HANAHAN QUARTET

Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



SMARTBOMB X SFJAZZ SERIES

SMARTBOMB COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE W/ Melanie Charles & MARK DE-CLIVE LOWE

Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 1 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 22–28, 2025 ***

RUMBA Y SFJAZZ SERIES

PAQUITO D’RIVERA

Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



RUMBA Y SFJAZZ SERIES

YILIAN CAÑIZARES

Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, September 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Terence Blanchard’S UPSWING SERIES

ALFREDO RODRÍGUEZ TRIP | DAYRAMIR GONZÁLEZ & HABANA enTRANCE

Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



RUMBA Y SFJAZZ SERIES

ARTURO O’FARRILL & THE AFRO LATIN JAZZ ENSEMBLE

Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 29–OCTOBER 5, 2025 ***

IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



KOJO MELECHE RONEY & ANTOINE RONEY

Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Michel Camilo (solo piano)

Friday, October 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ HOT PLATE SERIES

JAZ SAWYER PLAYS ‘ART BLAKEY & THELONIOUS MONK’

Friday, October 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



WILDFLOWERS: Kurt Elling W/ CHRISTIAN SANDS

Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



MIKE CLARK QUARTET WITH PATRICE RUSHEN, EDDIE HENDERSON, & ESSIET ESSIET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF OCTOBER 6–12, 2025 ***

LEDISI SINGS Dinah Washington

Monday, October 6, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Davies Symphony Hall



SEAN MASON (solo piano)

Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



SEAN MASON QUARTET

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



ANTHONY HERVEY QUARTET

Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF OCTOBER 13–19, 2025 ***

DUMPASTAPHUNK

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Martha Redbone · Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



BECCA STEVENS

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



CHES SMITH · CLONE ROW WITH MARY HALVORSON, LIBERTY ELLMAN, & NICK DUNSTON

Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



CARMINHO

Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



THE COOKERS

Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

ANDRE THIERRY · ACCORDION SOUL MAGIC!

Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



IVAN LINS · MY HEART SPEAKS

Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



AKI KUMAR: A DIWALI CELEBRATION

Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF OCTOBER 20–26, 2025 ***

Branford Marsalis QUARTET · BELONGING TOUR

Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HRISTO VITCHEV & JIVKO PETROV

Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



AMARO FREITAS (solo)

Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF OCTOBER 27–NOVEMBER 2, 2025 ***

JACOB COLLIER FEATURING THE FIRST-EVER AUDIENCE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Monday, October 27, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Davies Symphony Hall



HALLOWEEN SILENT FILM SERIES

Alfred Hitchcock’S ‘PHANTOM OF THE OPERA’ WITH ORGANIST Dorothy Papadakos

Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Grace Cathedral



Tito Puente JR. & NESTOR TORRES

Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HALLOWEEN SILENT FILM SERIES

F.W. MURNAUS’S ‘NOSFERATU’ WITH ORGANIST Dorothy Papadakos

Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Grace Cathedral



DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION

LAS CAFETERAS: HASTA LA MUERTE

Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ COLLECTIVE · 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF WAYNE SHORTER’S NATIVE DANCER

Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF NOVEMBER 3–9, 2025 ***

Bria Skonberg QUINTET · WHAT IT MEANS

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



JOHN SCOFIELD COMBO 73 FEATURING GERALD CLAYTON, Vicente Archer, AND BILL STEWART

Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



CAITY GYORGY

Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



NICOLAS BEARDE WITH SPECIAL GUEST TAMMY L. HALL ·

A TRIBUTE TO Al Jarreau

Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF NOVEMBER 10 – 16, 2025 ***

Juan De Marcos & AFRO-CUBAN ALL STARS ·

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB REVISITED

Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



RJAM SIDE-BY-SIDE

Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



KAMASI WASHINGTON

Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 8 p.m.

BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre



Jonathan Kreisberg ORGAN TRIO

Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF NOVEMBER 17–23, 2025 ***

Edward Simon WITH SCOTT COLLEY & BRIAN BLADE ·

THREE VISITORS

Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

THE QUEEN’S CARTOONISTS

Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



THE QUEEN’S CARTOONISTS

Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF NOVEMBER 24–30, 2025 ***

JOHN SANTOS’ 70TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION W/ THE JOHN SANTOS SEXTET & SPECIAL GUESTS

Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Terence Blanchard’S UPSWING SERIES

STEFON HARRIS BLACKOUT // THEO CROKER

Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL-STARS FEATURING Veronica Swift

Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF DECEMBER 1–7, 2025 ***

MS. Lisa Fischer W/ THE ORRINS EVANS TRIO ·

PHILLY SOUL FROM THE 70’S TO THE 90’S

Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



CONNECTED FEATURING Richie Goods & CHIEN CHIEN LU

Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



MASON RAZAVI ORGAN QUARTET

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



JACKY TERRASSON TRIO · MOVING ON!

Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF DECEMBER 8–14, 2025 ***

Ben Folds

Monday, December 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



REALTIME COLLECTIVE WITH TAMMY L. HALL, KRISTEN STROM, RUTH DAVIES & SYLVIA CUENCA

Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Sachal Vasandani · BEST LIFE NOW

Friday, December 12, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Anat Cohen 50TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

SALSA NAVIDAD · SPANISH HARLEM ORCHESTRA

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

A COOL YULE · MADS TOLLING

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF DECEMBER 15–21, 2025 ***

HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

A HAPPY JOYOUS HANUKKAH · The Klezmatics

Monday, December 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

SWINGING HOLIDAY · Arturo Sandoval

Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



George Cole AND HIS ORCHESTRA ·

PLAYS NAT KING COLE’S MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

Adam Shulman TRIO WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO GIRLS CHORUS

Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

Cyrus Chestnut PLAYS ‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

Adam Shulman TRIO PLAYS ‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’

Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 1 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



HOLIDAYS AT SFJAZZ SERIES

PLAYS Duke Ellington’S ‘NUTCRACKER SUITE” FEATURING TIFFANY AUSTIN · THE Marcus Shelby NEW ORCHESTRA

Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF DECEMBER 22–28, 2025 ***

Terence Blanchard’S UPSWING SERIES

SASHA BERLINER | Michael Mayo

Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Benny Green (solo piano)

Sunday, December 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF DECEMBER 29, 2025—JANUARY 4, 2026 ***

RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT SFJAZZ

DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF JANUARY 5–11, 2026 ***

Chris Botti

Monday, January 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF JANUARY 12–18, 2026 ***

HAMILTON DE HOLANDA TRIO

Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



VINCIUS CANTUARIA QUARTER

Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Terence Blanchard’S UPSWING SERIES

MELISSA ALDANA // TAYLOR EIGSTI

Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SMARTBOMB X SFJAZZ SERIES

COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 1 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF JANUARY 19–25, 2026 ***

MARCUS MACHADO

Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Terence Blanchard & Ravi Coltrane ·

Miles Davis & JOHN COLTRANE CENTENNIAL

Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



JOHNATHAN BARBER & VISION AHEAD

Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



JEREMIAH CHIU & MARTA SOFIA HONER

Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF JANUARY 26–FEBRUARY 1, 2026 ***

SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: MICHAEL LEAGUE

Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



JHARIS YOKELY & BIGYUKI

Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF FEBRUARY 9–15, 2026 ***

Joss Stone

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



TYREEK MCDOLE QUINTET

Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



HALIE LOREN

Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF FEBRUARY 16–22, 2026 ***

Delfeayo Marsalis · UPTOWN ON MARDI GRAS DAY

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Dianne Reeves

Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



OSCAR PEÑAS

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



LISA MEZZACAPPA FIVE(ISH)

Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF FEBRUARY 23–MARCH 1, 2026 ***

AN EVENING WITH Gregory Porter

Monday, February 23, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Davies Symphony Hall



MADELEINE PEYROUX

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SML: SMALL MEDIUM LARGE

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



HUGO DE LA LUNE · TRANSYLVANIAN AFROSOUL

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



CHUCHO VALDÉS ROYAL QUARTET

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



VEOTIS LATCHISON

Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF MARCH 2–8, 2026 ***

SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: OMAR SOSA

OMAR SOSA BIG BAND: ES:SENSUAL

Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: OMAR SOSA

ATLÁNTICA! WITH TIM ERIKSEN, Marvin Sewell, AND AMAURY ACOSTA

Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ HOT PLATE SERIES

PLAYS EVA CASSIDY’S SONGBIRD·AMELIE ANNA

Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: OMAR SOSA

QUARTETO AMERICANOS WITH Sheldon Brown, ERNESTO MAZAR KINDELAN, & JOSH JONES

Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: OMAR SOSA

SUBA TRIO WITH SECKOU KEITA & GUSTAVO OVALLES

Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF MARCH 9–15, 2026 ***

RJAM SIDE-BY-SIDE · CELEBRATING Miles Davis

Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

STELLA SWINGS ELLA · STELLA HEALTH

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



THE WESTERLIES

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF MARCH 16–22, 2026 ***

Miles Davis CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

DOO-BOP BEYOND: THE INTERSECTION OF MILES & HIP-HOP

Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Miles Davis CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

SKETCHES OF MILES

Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



TORD GUSTAVSEN TRIO

Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Miles Davis CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

MUSIC OF ‘KIND OF BLUE’

Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Miles Davis CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

MILES ELECTRIC BAND

Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF MARCH 23–29, 2026 ***

JOSÉ JAMES · 1978: YEAR OF THE DRAGON

Friday, March 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: IMMANUEL WILKINS

Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: IMMANUEL WILKINS

Friday, March 27, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Terence Blanchard’S UPSWING SERIES

LAKECIA BENJAMIN PHOENIX QUARTET // PASQUALE GRASSO TRIO

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Natalie Tenenbaum · THE PIANO – RE-IMAGINED

Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Monty Alexander TRIO

Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



GORAN BREGOVIĆ AND HIS WEDDING AND FUNERAL ORCHESTRA

Monday, March 30, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Davies Symphony Hall

*** WEEK OF MARCH 30–APRIL 5, 2026 ***

KEB’ MO’

Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



KEN OKADA & YOYOKA · SQUARE ONE

Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



ANNUAL ZAKIR HUSSAIN SANGAM CONCERT

CURATED BY SUKANYA & Anoushka Shankar· RAVI SHANKAR ENSEMBLE

Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Herbst Theatre

*** WEEK OF APRIL 6–APRIL 12, 2026 ***

MICHAEL CARVIN EXPERIENCE

Thursday, April 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



EMMET COHEN QUINTET · MILES & COLTRANE AT 100

Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Steward Copeland & POLICE DERANGED WITH SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC ORCHESTRA

Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



AFRICAN RHYTHMS ALUMNI ENSEMBLE · CENTENNIAL TRIBUTE TO RANDY WESTON

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

ALPHABET ROCKERS

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



LEE RITENOUR

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



AFRICAN RHYTHMS ALUMNI ENSEMBLE · CENTENNIAL TRIBUTE TO RANDY WESTON

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF APRIL 13–APRIL 19, 2026 ***

SFJAZZ HOT PLATE SERIES

JASON HAINSWORTH QUINTET FEAT. JALEN BAKER: Joe Henderson & BOBBY HUTCHERSON TRIBUTE

Friday, April 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



HÅKON KORNSTAD

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab

*** WEEK OF APRIL 20–APRIL 26, 2026 ***

ULYSSES OWENS JR & GENERATION Y

Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



GERALD CLAYTON · ONES & TWOS

Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7:30 P.M.

Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Terence Blanchard’S UPSWING SERIES

SULLIVAN FORTNER | Endea Owens

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:30 P.M.

Miner Auditorium



Allan Harris: THE POETRY OF JAZZ

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



AARON DIEHL TRIO

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF APRIL 27–MAY 3, 2026 ***

SFJAZZ RESIDENT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Meshell Ndegeocello

Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



CONNIE HAN · SECRETS OF INANNA

Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



DANIEL HO TRIO · COLORS IN HARMONY

Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Trio

*** WEEK OF MAY 4–10, 2026 ***

HIROMI’S SONICWONDER

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre



Benny Benack III · THE MAGIC OF MANHATTAN

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



STACEY KENT

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Marcus Shelby NEW ORCHESTRA

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF MAY 11–17, 2026 ***

LIZZ WRIGHT

Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



JACQUI NAYLOR · TREASURES OF THE HEART

Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

Marcus Shelby NEW ORCHESTRA FEATURING SKYLAR TANG

Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 11 a.m.

Miner Auditorium



SFJAZZ HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STARS SPRING CONCERT

Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 1 p.m.

Miner Auditorium

*** WEEK OF MAY 18–24, 2026 ***

RUDRESH MAHANTHAPPA HERO TRIO

Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



Gunhild Carling

Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 24, 2026 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Joe Henderson Lab



