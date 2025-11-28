Samantha Pauly to Perform at Feinstein's at the Nikko

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Feinstein's at the Nikko will present Samantha Pauly in an intimate holiday concert for two nights on December 12–13, 2025. Best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's smash hit SIX, Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, and her captivating performance as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End, Samantha Pauly has carefully crafted an evening that reflects the last few years of her life.

Join this Grammy nominee and Drama Desk Award winner as she revisits career highlights, Broadway classics, pop/rock favorites, and everything in between. Reflecting on how she has changed and grown over the past few years through killer renditions of songs from the worlds of Broadway, pop, and more, Pauly will wow audiences with her voice, warmth, and stories.

Don't miss this stellar evening that takes you on a journey back to the golden era of vintage entertainment at San Francisco's most intimate and stylish nightclub.

Samantha Pauly: An Intimate Holiday Evening plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St., San Francisco) on December 12–13 at 8 p.m. Ticket charges are $80.57 ($69.00 + $11.57 fees).

Exclusive for BroadwayWorld readers: Use ACCESS CODE: BWAYWORLD for a $61.00 cover charge ($50 + $11 fees).