SF Ballet Announces First Sensory Friendly Performance of THE NUTCRACKER

The performance is Wednesday, December 21 at 7 pm.

Nov. 18, 2022 Â 
San Francisco Ballet has announced details of its first ever Sensory Friendly Performance, held Wednesday, December 21 at 7 pm during Helgi Tomasson's Nutcracker (December 8-27). Presented in collaboration with Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, SF Ballet's Sensory Friendly Performance includes special accommodations to Nutcracker and the theater-going experience to make neurodiverse audiences and small children feel welcome to experience ballet in a fun, accepting environment.

"This is a major step for San Francisco Ballet to connect with more communities across the Bay Area and to share the magic of Nutcracker with a wider audience," said SF Ballet Executive Director Danielle St.Germain. "Since 2015, our Education and Training Department has presented sensory friendly workshops and relaxed dress rehearsals specially curated for people with autism and special needs. We are thrilled to expand on these opportunities and present a Sensory Friendly Performance for the first time in our nearly 90-year history as a company."

"As a musician, and parent of an autistic son, I'm especially sensitive to how much music and dance can touch the hearts of people with autism and special needs," said Stephen Prutsman, a concert pianist and composer, and president of Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area. "The holiday season can be stressful and isolating for autism and special needs families, so for a world-class company like San Francisco Ballet to open its doors and welcome our community is a landmark for the entire ballet world, and a tremendous gift for us."

This full-length Sensory Friendly Performance of Nutcracker takes place in a relaxed, shush-free, and shame-free environment for audience members of all ages and abilities, including people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities, and their families, friends, and caretakers. Although the Sensory Friendly Performance is adapted specifically to accommodate individuals with special needs and/or sensory sensitivities, the general public is welcome to attend. More information about Sensory Friendly adaptations can be found here.

Tickets to the Sensory Friendly Performance of Nutcracker on Wednesday, December 21 at 7 pm start at $58 and may be purchased online at sfballet.org or by calling 415-865-2000, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm Pacific.




'Tis the season to kick off Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus' 40th Rubyversary season with a celebration of holiday music at a concert titled Evergreen, December 9-11, at Santa Clara University's Recital Hall.
Silicon Valley Shakespeare's inaugural production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, by the late Richard Orlando (Northside Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director), will take audience members back in time with Ebenezer Scrooge as he literally walks down memory lane.
Steinway Society â€“ The Bay Area will presentÂ Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski in concert on Saturday,Â December 3 at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center in Saratoga. The program includes selections from the music of Chopin, AdÃ¨s, Ravel, and Balakirev.
Performances of the West Coast premiere of Emma Rice's critically acclaimed Wuthering Heightsâ€”a reimagined version of Emily BrontÃ«'s gothic masterpiece with live music, dance, passion, hope, and a dash of impish irreverence, creating an intoxicating revenge tragedy for todayâ€”begin this Friday, November 18 at Berkeley Repertory Theater's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley).

November 17, 2022

'Tis the season to kick off Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus' 40th Rubyversary season with a celebration of holiday music at a concert titled Evergreen, December 9-11, at Santa Clara University's Recital Hall.
November 17, 2022

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's inaugural production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, by the late Richard Orlando (Northside Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director), will take audience members back in time with Ebenezer Scrooge as he literally walks down memory lane.
November 17, 2022

Steinway Society â€“ The Bay Area will presentÂ Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski in concert on Saturday,Â December 3 at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center in Saratoga. The program includes selections from the music of Chopin, AdÃ¨s, Ravel, and Balakirev.
November 17, 2022

Performances of the West Coast premiere of Emma Rice's critically acclaimed Wuthering Heightsâ€”a reimagined version of Emily BrontÃ«'s gothic masterpiece with live music, dance, passion, hope, and a dash of impish irreverence, creating an intoxicating revenge tragedy for todayâ€”begin this Friday, November 18 at Berkeley Repertory Theater's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley).
November 16, 2022

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nineÂ Tony AwardsÂ including Best Musical, hasÂ announced aÂ lotteryÂ ticket policy for the San JoseÂ engagement playing atÂ the Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, November 22 and running through Sunday, November 27, 2022.