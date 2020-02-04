#RoughReadings Welcomes PF Resident Playwright Star Finch's SIDE EFFECTS, Directed by Sean San José.

Side Effects travels back to 2009 in order to better interrogate the present as it relates to the American Dream, gentrification, and the marijuana industry. The play follows two very different (weed smoking) households in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood. On one street we find a married couple struggling to start a family in their newly purchased home. On another street we're introduced to a mother and daughter in the process of rebuilding their relationship upon the daughter's return home from a marijuana-related prison sentence. This play asks us to consider where exactly do privilege and hope intersect-and to what effect?

Dates & Times Monday, February 10 at 7:30 PM, Roble Hall, Stanford University Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30PM, Theatre of Yugen, San Francisco Reserve your seat now.

Star Finch is a native San Franciscan trying her best to hold ground amidst the erasure of gentrification. She's a member of Campo Santo Theater Company and a resident playwright at Playwrights Foundation. Her plays include H.O.M.E. [Hookers on Mars Eventually]and BONDAGE (Princess Grace Award semifinalist, Relentless Award honorable mention). She was also the lead writer on the collaborative performance piece Babylon is Burning, a loose adaptation of Jeff Chang's Can't Stop Won't Stop; and on Death Become Life: Banish Darkness, a collaboration with AXIS Dance, Ensemble Mik Nawooj, and Crowded Fire Theater. She is a recipient of the San Francisco Arts Commission Individual Artist Commission in Theater.

Sean San José is co-founder of Campo Santo, the award-winning resident theater company of San Francisco's Intersection for the Arts. Program Director of Theatre for Intersection for the Arts, San José has helped create and curate a new program called the Hybrid Project, formed to bring together artists of all genres, merging differing and emerging styles of performance in order to find a new performance language. He has been awarded one of the Audrey Skirball-Kennis TIME Grant Awards to support the development of his new work. Productions he has conceived, created and produced have also garnered numerous awards in excellence, including; the Bay Area Reporter Best of the Season, Cable Car Award, DramaLogue and Bay Area Critics' Circle Award.





