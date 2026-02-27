THE BOMB to Play PlayGround SF Comedy Festival Finale

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE BOMB, a new comedy written by Dana Schwartz and directed by Justin Huen, will be presented as part of the finale of the PlayGround SF Comedy Festival. The festival runs March 6–29, 2026, at Potrero Stage in San Francisco.

Schwartz and Huen will also star in the production.

THE BOMB follows mega-star comedian Alex Rey as he attempts to return to his stand-up roots amid fears that his career is losing momentum. Unsure whether audiences are laughing out of genuine response or politeness, Alex enlists Naomi, a rising comic unafraid to fail, to test his material. As Alex confronts his fear of bombing and Naomi works to establish her own voice, the two form an uneasy partnership built on ambition, ego, and the realities of performance.

Performance dates for THE BOMB are:

March 26 at 8:30 p.m.

March 28 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Schwartz is an award-winning Los Angeles theatre artist whose plays include Meet the Maker, developed with Circle X Theatre; @Playaz, an O’Neill Finalist; Presto!, an O’Neill Semi-Finalist; and Early Birds. She serves as Program Director of the MADLab New Play Development Program at Moving Arts.

Huen is an award-winning actor, director, and designer whose screen credits include Cocaine Island, Mayans MC, American Gigolo, The Terminal List, Shameless, Justified, and Dexter. His directing credits include WHIM, Plain Mr. Smith, and Reign of Terror, with THE BOMB marking his latest stage project.