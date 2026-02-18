Symphony San Jose To Present THE ENIGMATIC VOICE

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Symphony San Jose will present The Enigmatic Voice on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the California Theatre. The program brings together three widely recognized classical works connected to specific historical and cultural moments.

The concert opens with “Zadok the Priest” by George Frideric Handel. Originally commissioned for the coronation of King George II, the anthem has been performed at every British coronation since 1727 and remains associated with the sacred act of anointing.

Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” written in 1936 as Europe moved toward World War II, blends the Roman Catholic liturgy with poetry by Walt Whitman. The cantata reflects on conflict and peace, offering a musical response to global unrest.

The program concludes with Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations,” first performed in 1899. Each variation serves as a musical portrait of one of Elgar’s friends, unified by an “enigma” theme that has prompted ongoing speculation for more than a century.

ARTISTS

The performances will be conducted by Grant Llewellyn and feature soprano Maria Valdes and baritone John Brancy. They will be joined by Symphony San Jose and the Symphony San Jose Chorale.

MUSIC NOTES

Music Notes will take place one hour prior to each concert in the main auditorium. The pre-concert discussion is free for ticket holders and offers background information and insights into the works on the program.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets range from $35 to $115, with city and handling fees possibly applying. The California Theatre is located at 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose. Discounted youth tickets are available at half price for accompanying guests age 17 and under. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 408.286.2600 during box office hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.