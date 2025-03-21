Review: MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY at Marin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The tasty smells of frying onions, garlic, and Indian spices waft throughout the space at Marin Theatre’s Boyer Theatre reconfigured into a party space to celebrate Onam, the Southern Indian harvest festival. The interactive piece has the audience participating as guests surprising Mrs. Krishnan who was only expecting her new boyfriend and her adored son Apu. Set in the backroom of Mrs. K’s grocery store, we’re invited to hear the folklore of Onam, dance to traditional and modern music and become involved in a touch of heartfelt drama.

Kalyani Nagarajan as Mrs. K

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party was developed by the New Zealand-based Indian Ink Theatre Company and stars Kalyani Nagarajan as Mrs. Krishnan and Justin Rogers as James, a university student and boarder. With their infectious joy, the duo engages the audience through improved banter, and some gentle prodding to dress up and party.

Justin Rogers as James

There is a story amongst all the food prep and unseen customers. James, our greeter, desperately wants to be a DJ, and we find out he’s been dismissed from university. James is adorable in his authentic costume as Hindu Emperor Mahabali and keeps the energy flowing. Nagarajan is at first annoyed, no, horrified at seeing the audience, but warms up over the course of the 80-minute show. She eagerly awaits the arrival of her son Apu, but he has other plans and is a no-show. So is her new man friend. Mrs. K lost her husband to tragedy and her son is estranged. She only has James. When she decides to sell the store, both must envision an unknown future.

Mrs. K tells the story of Onam, with its lessons of unity, harmony, and generosity, and even delights us with authentic Indian dance. It’s a multi-sensory evening unlike any other you may see this season. I’m not a huge fan of interactive theater – its better left for birthday parties and senior homes. But I did let go of my reserve and enjoyed the irresistible performances.

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party continues through March 30th. Tickets available at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo credits: Nimmy Santhosh

