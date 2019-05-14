RESONANCE III Announced At Theatre Of Yugen

In this solo concert, RESONANCE III, Miki Orihara will be dancing Martha Graham's "Lamentation (1930)", Doris Humphrey's "Two Ecstatic Themes (1931)", Seiko Takata's work "Mother (1938)" Konami Ishii's "Moon Desert (early 1930's)" and Yuriko's "Cry (1963)".

Orihara will bring both American and Japanese early modern dance pioneers works and Yuriko Kikuchi's work together to connect the lineage of her dance heritage.

Orihara studied at Takata/Yamada modern dance studio in Tokyo until she was 18, came to US, studied Limon/Humphrey, Graham, Horton, ballet, jazz as a young dancer in NY, then danced with Martha Graham for 27 years. Her mentor Yuriko Kikuchi, who is a former director of Graham Co, she studied in Japan with Konami Ishii. Orihara will bring all of her teacher and teacher's lineages together.

Doors open at 6:30. Contact the box office at boxoffice@theatreofyugen.org with questions or difficulties with purchasing tickets.





