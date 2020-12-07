Poway OnStage Presents A BERKLEY HART CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Live in your home, December 15 through New Years Day!

Poway OnStage favorites Berkley Hart take their annual Christmas Show off the stage and into your home.

Featuring their classic folk and rock compositions, trademark wit, special guests and a few holiday surprises, "A Berkley Hart Christmas Special" is the classic TV Special reimagined as only Berkley Hart can.

Your ticket gives you access to the concert December 15 at 7PM PT/10PM ET through December 31, 2020 at MIDNIGHT PT/3AM ET. Tickets are available at PowayOnStage.org for $15 with opportunities to add gratuities for both the artist and the not-for-profit presenter. Click to purchase tickets.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You