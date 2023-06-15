Playwrights Foundation Celebrates 45th Birthday Benefit With CONSTELLATIONS Event, Honoring Renowned Playwrights

This special occasion honors accomplished playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Star Finch, and the late Elana Dykewomon.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Playwrights Foundation announces its 45th Birthday Benefit event, "Constellations," on July 9th at Mr. Tipples Jazz Club. This special occasion honors accomplished playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Star Finch, and the late Elana Dykewomon, while featuring captivating performances, craft cocktails, dim sum, and a vibrant atmosphere of creative camaraderie.

"Constellations" Event Highlights:

  • Honoring Playwrights: Lauren Gunderson receives the Impact Award, Star Finch receives the Launch Award, and Elana Dykewomon is honored posthumously for her enduring legacy.

  • New Work Presentations: Experience captivating performances of new works by the honored playwrights.

  • Live Auction Exclusives: Bid on exclusive items available only at the event.

  • Online Silent Auction: Participate in the online auction, featuring wine, theatre tickets, dining experiences, and unique offerings from Playwrights Foundation alumni.

Join us in celebrating 45 years of Playwrights Foundation, supporting emerging talent, and pushing the boundaries of dramatic storytelling.

For more information about the 45th Birthday Benefit, tickets, and the online silent auction, visit Click Here




