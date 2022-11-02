Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pianist Orrin Evans to Conclude Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series in February

Pianist Orrin Evans to Conclude Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series in February

Evans received Grammy nominations for the Smoke Sessions albums The Intangible Between and Presence.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Hammer Theatre Center will end its Black Cab Jazz series on a high note with pianist Orrin Evans. During his quarter-century career, Evans has become the model of a fiercely independent artist who has pushed the envelope in all directions.

Evans made a name for himself early, earning the #1 ranking as "Rising Star Pianist" in the 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll. Grammy nominations for the Smoke Sessions albums The Intangible Between and Presence, by Evans's Capital Black Big Band, have solidified his national reputation as a bandleader and composer.

His collaborative projects include the Eubanks Evans Experience, a duo with eminent guitarist Kevin Eubanks; the Brazilian unit Terreno Comum; Evans' working trio with bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Mark Whitfield, Jr.; and Tar Baby, a collective trio of 20 years standing with bassist Eric Revis and drummer Nasheet Waits.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE:

Hammer4 Studio

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2023

INFO:

For more information or to purchase tickets ($25-$35), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.




