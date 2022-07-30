Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Steinway Society Announces Season 28 Classical Piano Performances

Nine Award-Winning Pianists Perform Concerts September 2022 – May 2023

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 30, 2022  

Nine outstanding international classical pianists have been selected as Steinway Society's featured performers for its 28th Season. Each month, from September 2022 through May 2023, one award-winning pianist will perform live in a south Bay Area concert venue.

Each live concert will also be available online during the performance as a live-streamed video. Patrons will be able to view the recording as many times as they wish during a 48-hour window following the concert. Before their performances, most artists will give a short talk about their programmed pieces and their musical lives. A recorded pre-concert lecture by a Bay Area classical music expert will also be available on the Steinway Society website.

"We are delighted that once again, we can bring incredible performers to the greater San Jose area in person, while also offering our patrons the option of a virtual format," said Kathy You Wilson, Steinway Society President. "We take great pride in ensuring our audience is comfortable - whether they choose the dynamic experience of a live performance, or opt for the ease of watching the pre-concert lecture and artist's remarks, as well as the concert itself, at their convenience."

TICKETS:

Single Tickets: $45 to $80 depending on the concert. (Discounts available for Students and Seniors.)

Livestream Viewing Online: $40 per household (Unlimited viewing until 48 hours after the concert)

Purchase Tickets Online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188718®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsteinwaysociety.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

Photos: Steinway Society Announces Season 28 Classical Piano Performances
Ynchan Lim

Photos: Steinway Society Announces Season 28 Classical Piano Performances
Vadym Kholodenko

Photos: Steinway Society Announces Season 28 Classical Piano Performances
Jon Nakamatsu





Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Photos: First Look At The San Diego Premiere of Junior Theatre's HEAD OVER HEELS
July 30, 2022

Presenting a first look at photos of the San Diego Premiere of Junior Theatre’s Head Over Heels, now playing through August 14 at the Casa del Prado Theatre. 
The 25th SALA Festival Officially Opened
July 30, 2022

Celebrating its 25th year the 2022 South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival officially opened last night and will run from 1 - 31 August.
The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming summer revue MAKE 'EM LAUGH
July 30, 2022

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming summer revue Make ‘Em Laugh on August 26 & 27 at 7:30 pm, and August 28 at 2:00 pm, with performances at the Morgan Park Academy Arts Center Gallery in Chicago.
The Encore's ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Concert Is Selling Out Fast
July 30, 2022

The Encore’s final offering of the summer will soar onto The Maas stage August 11-14. MUSIC OF THE NIGHT: A CELEBRATION OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER will feature some of the Broadway composer’s greatest hits from musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Evita and more. 
Pioneer Theatre Company's Sixth Title Of The Season Will Be WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
July 30, 2022

The other performances of the 2022-2023 season include the world premiere of a new musical comedy, SHUCKED; the Utah premiere of THE PROM, one of Broadway's recent mega-hits; A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL; and PUTTING IT TOGETHER