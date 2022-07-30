Photos: Steinway Society Announces Season 28 Classical Piano Performances

Nine outstanding international classical pianists have been selected as Steinway Society's featured performers for its 28th Season. Each month, from September 2022 through May 2023, one award-winning pianist will perform live in a south Bay Area concert venue.

Each live concert will also be available online during the performance as a live-streamed video. Patrons will be able to view the recording as many times as they wish during a 48-hour window following the concert. Before their performances, most artists will give a short talk about their programmed pieces and their musical lives. A recorded pre-concert lecture by a Bay Area classical music expert will also be available on the Steinway Society website.

"We are delighted that once again, we can bring incredible performers to the greater San Jose area in person, while also offering our patrons the option of a virtual format," said Kathy You Wilson, Steinway Society President. "We take great pride in ensuring our audience is comfortable - whether they choose the dynamic experience of a live performance, or opt for the ease of watching the pre-concert lecture and artist's remarks, as well as the concert itself, at their convenience."

TICKETS:

Single Tickets: $45 to $80 depending on the concert. (Discounts available for Students and Seniors.)

Livestream Viewing Online: $40 per household (Unlimited viewing until 48 hours after the concert)

Purchase Tickets Online: steinwaysociety.com

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com



Ynchan Lim