Photos: MADAMA BUTTERFLY At Opera San José

Opera San José is presenting Puccini’s Madama Butterfly from November 16–30, 2025, at the California Theatre. Check out photos of the production.

Part of the company’s 42nd season, the production will be staged in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles under the direction of Michelle Ainna Cuizon and the baton of Music Director Joseph Marcheso.

Set in early 20th-century Japan, the opera follows Cio-Cio-San, a young woman who marries an American naval officer and later confronts the consequences of his departure. Puccini’s score, first heard at its 1904 premiere, remains one of the composer’s most frequently performed works.

The cast features Artist-in-Residence Emily Michiko Jensen as Cio-Cio-San, with Kayla Nanto as Suzuki and Artist-in-Residence Courtney Miller as Kate Pinkerton. Christopher Oglesby performs as Lieutenant Pinkerton, joined by Ilhee Lee as Goro and Eugene Brancoveanu as Sharpless. Haoran Li appears as Prince Yamadori and Yakuside, with Zaikuan Song as The Bonze, Thien An Truong as the Official Registrar, and Chung-Wai Soong as the Imperial Commissioner. The chorus ensemble includes Aro Cherry, Phoebe Dinga, Patrick Fu, Marie Ibarra, Danielle Imai, Brennah Kemmerly, Kyounghee Lee, Joachim Luis, Anicia Madali, Cora-Melin Mikat, Don Nguyen, Luis Tuyub, Megen Vo, Zhangguanglu Wang, and Mark Wong.

The creative team features Michelle Ainna Cuizon (Director) and Joseph Marcheso (Conductor), with Noah Lindquist serving as Assistant Conductor for the November 29 and 30 performances. MarkAnthony Vallejo is Assistant Director, with original scenic design by Kent Dorsey and lighting design by Eric Watkins. Alyssa Oania is Costume Director, with original costume designs by Julie Engelbrecht, and Y. Sharon Peng overseeing hair and makeup.

Photo Credit: David Allen

Christopher Oglesby, Eugene Brancoveanu

Emily Michiko Jensen, Christopher Oglesby, and the company of MADAMA BUTTERFLY

The company of MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Emily Michiko Jensen

Zaikuan Song, Emily Michiko Jensen, and the company of MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Emily Michiko Jensen

Thien-An Truong, KC Oania, Emily Michiko Jensen, Kayla Nanto

Kayla Nanto, Emily Michiko Jensen, KC Oania, Eugene Brancoveanu

Ilhee Lee, Kayla Nanto

Emily Michiko Jensen

Emily Michiko Jensen, KC Oania, Christopher Oglesby

Courtney Miller, Kayla Nanto, Eugene Brancoveanu, Christopher Oglesby

Emily Michiko Jensen