Photos: INTO THE WOODS At San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse has released new production photos and will present INTO THE WOODS as its holiday production, running November 20, 2025 through January 17, 2026.

Directed by Susi Damilano, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer, the musical interweaves fairytale stories as a baker and his wife undertake a quest to reverse a witch’s curse. As wishes are fulfilled, the characters navigate the unexpected consequences of what they believed they wanted. The production will take place at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. Tickets range from $52 to $145 at sfplayhouse.org or by calling 415-677-9596.

Featuring Sondheim’s songs “No One Is Alone,” “Children Will Listen,” “It Takes Two,” “Agony,” and “On the Steps of the Palace,” Into the Woods premiered at The Old Globe before opening on Broadway, where it received Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score and later won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show has since been produced in the West End, adapted into a film, and revived on Broadway, most recently in 2022.

The cast will feature Phil Wong as The Baker and Ruby Day as The Baker’s Wife. Alison Ewing will appear as The Witch, with Jillian A. Smith as Cinderella, Olivia Hellman as Little Red Riding Hood, and Samantha Rich as Rapunzel and Cinderella’s Mother. William I. Schmidt will play Jack, and Maureen McVerry will perform as Milky White, Little Red’s Granny, and The Giant. Eiko Moon-Yamamoto will appear as Jack’s Mother. Trevor March will portray Cinderella’s Prince and a Wolf, with Johann Santiago Santos as Rapunzel’s Prince and a Wolf. Heather Orth will play Cinderella’s Stepmother, Rachel Fobbs will appear as Florinda, and Callahan Gillespie will appear as Lucinda. Matt Kizer will perform as The Narrator and The Mysterious Man, and Ted Zoldan will appear as The Steward.

The production team will include scenic design by Heather Kenyon, lighting design by Christian Mejia, costume design by Kathleen Qiu, sound design by James Ard, projections design by Spense Matubang, properties design by Amy Benjamin, and intimacy and fight direction by Elena Wright. Alicia Lerner will serve as stage manager, with Sam Hattersley as assistant stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palipoli