Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALMOST, MAINE at Chanticleers Theatre

Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Chanticleers Theatre in Castro Valley is opening their 2021 Season with this hysterical comedy!

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States-it's almost in Canada. And it almost doesn't exist. Because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it's just...Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost's residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

For tickets go to https://chanticleers.org/almost-maine/

Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier
Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier

Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier
Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier

Henry Halkyard, Heather Warren
Henry Halkyard, Heather Warren

Dan Allen, Heather Warren, Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier
Dan Allen, Heather Warren, Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier

Henry Halkyard, Heather Warren
Henry Halkyard, Heather Warren

Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier
Henry Halkyard, Kit Lanthier

Heather Warren, Dan Allen
Heather Warren, Dan Allen

Dan Allen, Henry Halkyard
Dan Allen, Henry Halkyard


