PUSH/PULL Extends at Central Works

Push/Pull, a new play by Harry Davis from the Central Works writers workshop, has been extended through April 6. In Push/Pull, the new play by Harry Davis, in which 2 young men set out on a journey of physical perfection through bodybuilding.. “Gary Graves' direction creates a deep emotional engagement.”

Playwright Harry Davis tells us "Push/Pull is inspired by the young men in my life and the issues we all seemed to be dealing with simultaneously, most of which stemmed from our own perception of ourselves and each other. It is also a play about love, the joy of friendship, self-hatred, obsession, and the desire to change yourself fundamentally–if that is even possible."

“One must imagine Sisyphus jacked and tan…” Clark is a young man at the age of 24. After a devastating breakup, resulting in a brief stay at a mental health facility under suicide watch, he reconnects with his childhood friend Nolan, now an amateur bodybuilder determined to get his Pro Card. Nolan agrees to get his old friend “totally jacked” if Clark will be his competition coach. Together these two set out on a journey of physical perfection through a regimen of discipline, drinking your milk, and the 7 Compulsory Poses. A pathway to fulfillment, or a dangerous delusion?

CENTRAL WORKS 2025 SEASON began March 1 and runs through November 16, 2025 featuring the world premieres of 3 new plays. This 35th season features Push/Pull, a play about young men: The Last Goat, an odyssey, and in the fall flips to Dada Teen Musical: The Play, a lesson in art & politics–set in a high school.

