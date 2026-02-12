DRACULA: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really is Coming to San Francisco Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Playhouse will stage the Bay Area Premiere of Kate Hamill’s imaginative Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really. This fierce new play turns Bram Stoker’s gothic horror classic on its head, driving a stake through the heart of toxic masculinity.

With a gender-bending cast, sexy supernatural baddies, and Hamill’s signature piercing postmodern wit, this darkly comic drama skewers power dynamics and slays traditional women’s roles.

San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English directs a cast including San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director/ Co-Founder Susi Damilano as vampire slayer Van Helsing who is in pursuit of the titular monster, played by Bay Area theatre veteran Johnny Moreno. Additional casting to be announced.