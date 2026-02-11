Broadway San Jose To Host Free 2026/27 Season Launch Party

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, invites the community to a one-night-only Season Launch Party celebrating the official launch of the 2026/27 season, taking place at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) on Monday, March 2 at 6:30 PM. This free event gives audiences a first look at the exciting 2026/27 upcoming lineup alongside performances, exclusive backstage tours, and more! Admission to the Season Launch Party is free, though RSVPs are encouraged.

The evening kicks off with a 30-minute presentation emceed by 96.5 KOIT Radio's Freska and featuring special performances from the upcoming 2026/27 season, providing an exciting preview of what's ahead. The event will also include free backstage tours of the historic venue (advance reservations required), giving attendees a rare opportunity to explore areas typically off-limits to the public.

In addition, Broadway San Jose will host a silent auction of cast signed show posters from past seasons, with all proceeds benefiting the Rita Moreno Awards, which celebrate and support excellence in high school musical theater.

Broadway San Jose staff will be on-hand for guests to renew or sign up for a new 2026/27 Season subscription at the event.

Community partners—Arteaga's Food Center and Jackie's Place— will provide complimentary food samples, alongside catering by Team San Jose.

