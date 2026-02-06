The Adicts Will Headline Punk In The Park Road Show

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Details have been announced for the first three dates of Punk in The Park Road Show, produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions. The punk rock and craft beer tasting festival will visit Pittsburgh, PA (April 18), Orlando, FL (May 2) and Vallejo, CA (May 23). The Adicts will headline all three events, with lineups varying in each city.

Look for additional Punk In The Park Road Show dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

The music lineup and details for each event date is as follows:

Saturday, April 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Sandcastle Park

The Adicts, Dead Kennedys, FEAR, Agnostic Front, Leftover Crack, Murphy's Law, Codefendants, The Last Gang, Worlds Scariest Police Chases

Location: 1000 Sandcastle Drive, West Homestead, PA

General Admission Tickets Start At: $59.99 + fees

VIP Tickets Start At: $129.99 + fees

Saturday, May 2 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairgrounds

The Adicts, Screeching Weasel, Street Dogs, CKY, Codefendants, The Queers, The Last Gang, and more

Location: 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida

General Admission Tickets Start At: $59.99 + fees

VIP Tickets Start At: $129.99 + fees

Saturday, May 23 – Vallejo, CA – Solano County Fairgrounds

The Adicts, Dead Kennedys, The Exploited, Nekromantix, Manic Hispanic, Codefendants, N8NOFACE, Naked Aggression, 8 Kalacas, Sissyfit and more

Location: 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo, CA

General Admission Tickets Start At: $59.99 + fees

VIP Tickets Start At: $129.99 + fees

In addition to a full day of music, Punk In The Park offers craft beer sampling as an add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.

VIP and General Admission tickets for all three shows are on sale now at www.PunkInThePark.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival dates. All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase for 21+.

Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas, with vegan options offered.

Please note that these are all-ages events, but festival attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at Noon at each show.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP). Brew Ha Ha Productions is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across North America, including Punk In The Park, Sublime Me Gusta and The OC Super Show, as well as previous events including the landmark 2023-2024 NOFX Final Tour, Punk In Drublic, OC Brew Ha Ha, Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival, and many others.

Since launching in 2021, Punk In The Park has grown to include events in Denver, CO; Orlando, FL; Orange County, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA; Ventura, CA and Worcester, MA, along with the new shows in Pittsburgh, PA and Vallejo, CA.