Opera San José to Present Alma Deutscher's CINDERELLA in November

Opera San José will host the international operatic conducting debut of prodigy composer/musician Alma Deutscher, who will take the podium for a lavish production of her landmark opera, Cinderella.

Based on the classic fairytale, this family-friendly work is reset at an opera company run by a scheming stepmother, in which the title character is a brilliant composer, laboring as a copyist. In this production, Cinderella is united with the prince not due to the fit of a glass slipper, but with the beginning of a melody only she knows how to continue.

In 2017, California Theatre audiences watched the sold-out American premiere of Cinderella by the then 13-year-old composer, in a production supported by the Packard Humanities Institute (PHI). Opera San José and PHI again join forces to welcome Deutscher back, with the now 17-year-old taking the baton in this pivotal moment in her career. Director Brad Dalton will return to revive his stunning original production. Casting includes Natalia Santaliz as Cinderella, Stacey Tappan as Griselda, Rena Harms as The Stepmother, and Megan Esther Grey as Emeline. Cinderella will be sung in English, with English supertitles.

WHEN:

November 12-27, 2022

TICKETS:

$55-$195

INFO:

For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).

Photo Credit: John Draginoff