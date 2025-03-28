Opera San José to Bring Free Concerts and Story Book Readings to the San José Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera San José is bringing free concerts and story book readings to the San José community with Zorro Storytime, coming to local libraries March 28 through April 4 (see dates/locations below). These special events offer children and families a reading of the story of “Zorro,” the legendary masked hero of colonial California, and a musical performance from OSJ’s upcoming production of the swashbuckling opera Zorro, running April 19 – May 4 at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose. Every child will receive a free Zorro mask and bookmark to take home.

Opera San José will conclude its 41st season with the Northern California premiere of Héctor Armienta’s Zorro. Inspired by California’s own heroic masked protector of the poor and disenfranchised created by Johnston McCulley, this swashbuckling opera is filled with ravishing romance and sword-fighting suspense. Set in the early 1800s in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, still a colony of Spain, Zorro follows the adventures of Diego de la Vega, a Spanish nobleman who hides his identity to become a mysterious masked hero, the dashing defender of the less fortunate. With a lush score influenced by mariachi, flamenco, and corrido music, the caped crusader comes to operatic life, battling tyranny and corruption, juggling romantic interests of the beguiling daughter of the Governor, Carlota de Obragón, and the brave and kind Ana Maria Soza, and taking on his nemesis, the oppressive General Moncada. Latino stage director David Radamés Toro will make his OSJ debut staging the production, while Argentinian conductor Jorge Parodi, who last conducted Rigoletto for OSJ, will return to the podium. Zorro will be performed in English and Spanish with English and Spanish supertitles, April 19 – May 4, 2025 at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José. For more information or to purchase tickets ($58 - $215), the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 11:00am - 5:30pm).



Free community concerts with excerpts from Zorro and story book readings will be offered:

4:30pm, Friday, March 28, East San Jose Carnegie Branch, 1102 E Santa Clara St.

5:30pm, Friday, March 28, Almaden Library, 6445 Camden Ave

3:30pm, Sunday, March 30, KING Library (1st Floor), 150 E San Fernando St.

4:00pm, Wednesday, April 2, Edenvale Branch, 101 Branham Ln E.

5:00pm, Wednesday, April 2, Santa Teresa Branch, 290 International Cir.

5:30pm, Thursday, April 3, Evergreen Branch, 2635 Aborn Rd.

4:00pm, Friday, April 4, Tully Branch, 880 Tully Rd.



In addition to this community events, “Classically Curious” night for Zorro will be held Friday, April 25, bringing together people who have a passion for deepening their involvement with opera. This Silicon Valley professionals program was created to introduce new audiences to opera, offering access to discounted tickets, exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities, and social and community events that connect emerging opera lovers. More information can be found at go.operasj.org/ClassicallyCurious.



ABOUT THE OPERA

Héctor Armienta's opera Zorro made its world premiere on September 25, 2010, at the San Francisco Opera. Set in the early 1800s in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, during a time of political upheaval in Spain and Mexico, the story follows Diego de la Vega, a young Spanish nobleman and trained swordsman, who returns from Spain to his birthplace in Alta, California. Upon his return, he finds the local populace oppressed by tyrannical rulers. To combat this injustice, Diego adopts the masked identity of Zorro, becoming a defender of the poor and enslaved. Throughout his journey, he encounters old flames, confronts corrupt officials, and leads a rebellion against the Spanish Empire, igniting a revolution and becoming a hero to the people.



Opera San José (OSJ) is a flagship arts organization of Silicon Valley. Maintaining a resident company of artists, OSJ presents four mainstage productions annually in San José’s beautifully restored, magnificent California Theatre. It also regularly broadcasts fully produced productions from its state-of-the-art Heiman Digital Media Studio. OSJ specializes in role debuts, serving as an artistic incubator for established and emerging artists and administrators, producing world-class operatic performances for diverse audiences throughout the Bay Area and around the globe. More information is available at operasj.org.



The California Theatre is one of the most magnificent, best-preserved examples of 1920s-era lavish motion picture palaces. Lovingly restored at the turn of the 21st century, its opulently ornamented interiors were completely refurbished, including the elaborately stenciled entry foyer ceiling and magnificent gallery. With only 20 rows of seats in the orchestra section, five rows in the grand tier, and six in the mezzanine, every seat has an excellent view of the stage. With just over 1,100 seats, The California is comparable to England’s Glyndebourne and Venice’s historic Teatro la Fenice and is in the select ranks of the world’s most intimate opera houses.



