Opera Parallèle Hosts EXPANSIVE Showcase of Transgender and Non-Binary Artists

Performances are on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 at A.C.T.’s intimate Strand Theater, 1127 Market St.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Opera Parallèle, in collaboration with The Transgender District, will help launch Transgender History Month in August with a new edition of Expansive, a showcase of transgender and non-binary classical artists in two performances at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 at A.C.T.’s intimate Strand Theater, 1127 Market St.

This year’s Expansive showcase will feature award winning classical singer Katherine Goforth, performing works by Mozart, Schubert, Wagner and an original British-American folksong mash up; critically acclaimed mezzo Nikola Printz, who will be incorporating aerial performance into their work performing music by Richard Strauss, Alma Mahler, Billie Strayhorn and David Lang; and harpist, multidisciplinary artist Ahya Simone in works by Debussy, Leila Negra and Henriette Renié. Taylor Chan will provide the artists with impeccable piano accompaniment and San Francisco’s own DIVAlicious Dreamgirl, Afrika America, will return as the evening’s exuberant host.

Opera Parallèle’s General & Artistic Director Nicole Paiement said, “Opera Parallèle is thrilled to bring these three exciting artists together in San Francisco to both kick off Transgender History Month and to create a space of celebration, joy, and music for the community. With attempts to strip rights from transgender people ongoing around the country, we're so proud to stand alongside The Transgender District to uplift their powerful voices and showcase their artistry.”

President & Co-Founder of The Transgender District Aria Sa’id, shared “We are so thrilled for the second annual Expansive show in collaboration with Opera Parallèle. With anti-trans legislation and attacks, this year alone has been hard on our transgender community. To host a night that showcases our talent and joy means so much to us and we hope you all will come and bask in the greatness of our trans existence.”

Tickets for this year’s Expansive showcase are available online via operaparallele.org/expansive. Ticket prices are $10 (low income/community members), $25 (general admission) and $50 (Pay It Forward). At both performances, the first five rows of the theater will be held and distributed for free by The Transgender District to other community organizations supporting the transgender community in the Tenderloin. For further information, visit operaparallele.org.




