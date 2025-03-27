NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISMTAS BALLET is Coming to BroadwaySF

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet will return to BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. for one performance only. Now in its 33rd year, the North American tour unites world-class talent from renowned ballet capitals across the globe, featuring all-new choreography this season by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk. Tickets are available beginning Tuesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. by visiting www.broadwaysf.com.



Presented by Talmi Entertainment, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is the nation’s premier touring production of its kind, captivating over a quarter-million audience members each year. Arts education and enrichment are central to the mission of the company. In the 80+ cities to be visited in 2025, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet partners with local dance studios, giving over 4,000 children across the country a unique opportunity to study with International Artists.



A hallmark of the production is Act II’s breathtaking “Land of Peace and Harmony,” featuring the signature acro-ballet adagio, “Doves of Peace.” This expressive tableau reinforces a key theme of the production: the importance of harmony among nations and the need to assert love and understanding as the primary framework of human interaction.



"The production is perfect for families - it’s really become America’s tradition." shared Dan Talmi, Producer of Talmi Entertainment, continuing the legacy of co-founders Mary Giannone and Akiva Talmi. "On top of the incredible artistry and production values, the message of the production has never been more important and meaningful."



Renowned for its Broadway-caliber artistry, the production collaborates with world-class theatrical designers, including scenic artists, prop masters, and puppeteers from Czechoslovakia, South Africa, Chuvash, St. Petersburg, and New York. The enchanting marionettes, intricately crafted by Petre Puppeteer, and the hilarious animal puppets, reimagined by the legendary Nino Novellino, add to the production’s immersive magic, creating an unforgettable holiday experience.

