NCTC Presents OY VEY IN A MANGER in December

Performances run December 7 – 31, 2022.

Oct. 13, 2022  

In December, New Conservatory Theatre Center will close 2022 on a high note by welcoming The Kinsey Sicks home for the holidays in their rollicking and raunchy musical act, Oy Vey in a Manger.

America's Favorite (and only) Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet is back! In this bawdy and blasphemous musical, Angel, Winnie, Trixie, and Trampolina are trying to sell off their manger - yes, that manger - before it's foreclosed upon. Crises arise, secrets are revealed, Jewish-Gentile tensions surface, and mayhem ensues - all in glorious four-part harmony.

Playing December 7 - 31, 2022, Oy Vey in a Manger's Opening Night is Saturday, December 10 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, December 7-9, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office. An enhanced safety performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, December 28.


