NATIONAL TRUST Will Be Performed Live Online This Week

Sassymouth presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, NATIONAL TRUST, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00pm.

Invited audience only can attend in person but ALL can watch for free on-line.

The Essential Services Project reboots with brand-new shows! Shows continue now through August 26!

SYNOPSIS: What do you do when you can't afford your house? Turn it into a museum, with you as one of the attractions on display!

Register for Zoom at www.sassymouthpresents.blogspot.com or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park. Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm and The Swimmer. JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.