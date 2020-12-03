MarshStream Offerings Include Return Of Marga Gomez, A Look At The Arts In NYC During COVID, And More

The Marsh continues to offer a wide variety of new programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform.

Offerings through December 15 include: the much-awaited return of MarshStream International Solo Fest's Best Performance winner Marga Gomez in Not Getting Any Younger, a behind the curtain view of what's happening with the arts in New York City during COVID-19 with Carla Hoke-Miller, and much more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and more. A noon series includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson and fitness class, plus a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford.

Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday Night MarshStream

7:30pm, Monday, December 7

Monday MarshStream Solo Feature Special

Emil Guillermo's The Amok Monologues: COVID COVID COVID follows Guillermo's thoughts about Christmas, his first-born daughter, getting the host job at NPR's "All Things Considered," growing up in San Francisco, and political matters - big and small. Since 1995, Guillermo has published his column "Emil Amok" in Asian American and Filipino ethnic media, touching on issues of race, politics, and society. A self-described social "wittic," Guillermo has taken his writings and adapted them to the stage since 2013. He's had runs at the Orlando Fringe, Capital Fringe (Washington D.C.), San Diego Fringe, the Charm City Fringe (Baltiomore), and SF Playground Solofest.

7:30pm, Monday, December 14

Monday MarshStream "Transit" Special featuring guests Wayne Harris and Eric Hall.

Wayne Harris's Richard James: A Holiday Story takes place on a Metro Transit bus in St. Louis where a moment of holiday magic proves that "goodwill to men" is a good idea, even if it's Groundhog Day. Harris is an award-winning solo performer, writer, educator, curriculum innovator, and musician. A gifted artist with wide-ranging interests, Harris has accumulated an impressive body of work over the years that includes five full length plays, presentations for schools, directing and designing for pageantry projects, as well as various musical projects. He is currently the Director of the Marsh Youth Theater and a Resident Teaching Artist for StageBridge, an intergenerational theater, in Oakland, CA.

Eric Hall's Transit Transients follows his experience as a Metro driver over the past several years. With a front seat to view how people mingle on a day-to-day basis, Hall has endless stories to tell.

Wildcard Tuesdays

7:30pm, Tuesday, December 8

Please check themarsh.org for updates.

7:30pm, Tuesday, December 15

Joshua Raoul Brody's Beatles Sing-Along

Lovable accompanist Joshua Raoul Brody virtually recreates the event he's been hosting at venues around the Bay Area for over 10 years: Beatles karaoke night. After playing some of his favorite Beatles songs, Brody points the microphone at the camera and has audience members take over.

Solo Arts Heal

7:30pm, Wednesday, December 9 - Special guest Valerie David

Hosted by Gail Schickele.

Valerie David presents excerpts from her critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show, The Pink Hulk, which chronicles her extraordinary journey of becoming a three-time cancer survivor, most recently conquering a Stage IV metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, David does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. An empowering, true story - with plenty of laughs guaranteed. David is joined by experts: director Maris Heller and New-York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center Patient Navigator Jenny L. Saldaña, who is also a breast cancer survivor and stand-up comedian.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, December 3

Special guest Mark McGoldrick. Hosted by Stephanie Weisman.

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an exclusive interview, performance excerpts from Countercoup, and Q&A with Mark McGoldrick, actor and Assistant Public Defender for Alameda County. McGoldrick started publicly performing with A Public Defense, a collection of short spoken-word pieces about the people who populate the world of indigent criminal defense. His first full length show was The Golden Hammer, which made its first appearance at The Marsh San Francisco in 2005 and reprised at The Marsh Berkeley in 2016. The Golden Hammer was followed with another critically show, Countercoup, in 2007. A largely biographical show, Countercoup covers McGoldrick's turbulent teenage years before and following an accident that broke his neck, relaunching his life into an exploration of disability. McGoldrick's appearance on Stephanie's MarshStream coincides with National Disability Day.

7:30pm, Thursday, December 10

Special guest Carla Hoke-Miller. Hosted by Stephanie Weisman.

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an exclusive interview and Q&A with Carla Hoke-Miller. Named Director of the first theatre programs and partnerships department within the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in 2015, Hoke-Miller collaborates with peers in government and is liaison to colleagues in the worlds of commercial and not-for-profit theatre and performing arts. She is responsible for creating more than 20 partnerships and initiatives to further awareness and affect policy surrounding access, inclusion, and equitable career opportunities for New Yorkers within the theatre industry. Prior to creating her department at the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Hoke-Miller was a collaborating partner at Growth for Good, a company helping New York City not-for-profit arts organizations and social justice institutions with fundraising, strategy, leadership, and marketing, securing more than $50 million in grants in its first five years. Hoke-Miller will join Weisman to discuss what's happening with the arts in New York City during COVID-19.

Game Night



7:30pm, Fridays

BINGO! Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. There will be a different theme each week, with audiences invited to participate in a fun new contest. On National Brown Shoe Day (December 4), audience members are welcome to show their favorite shoe.

Solo Performer Spotlight

7:30pm, Saturday, December 5 - Marga Gomez's Not Getting Any Younger, with LIVE post performance Q&A

Voted one of the two winners of the "Best Performance Award" from a field of 50+ international participants in the 2020 MarshStream International Solo Fest, leading Bay Area actor Marga Gomez will return for encore performances of Not Getting Any Younger. Gomez tackles the latest generational divides in this work, weaving her commentary through hilarious life vignettes - from little Marga attending a dysfunctional birthday party for her childhood nemesis Crazy Lisa to adult Marga trying to get a senior discount at Forever 21. Known for being one of the first openly lesbian performers in the nation, Gomez is a GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer of 13 solo plays that have been presented Off-Broadway and in San Francisco at The Marsh, Brava, and more. She has appeared on Showtime's Latino Laugh Festival, Comedy Central's Out There, and HBO's Comic Relief. Gomez's acting credits include Off-Broadway and national productions of The Vagina Monologues sharing the stage with Rita Moreno and Vicki Lawrence, and roles in HBO's Tracey Takes On... and Warner Bros. films Batman Forever and Sphere.

5:00pm, Sunday, December 6 - Marga Gomez's Not Getting Any Younger, with LIVE post performance Q&A

Saturday, December 12 - Performance TBA

Please check themarsh.org for updates.

Sunday, December 13 - Performance TBA

Please check themarsh.org for updates.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You