MTJA Announces Award Winners At Fourth Annual Celebration Of Sonoma County Theater
San Francisco North Bay theater artists gathered Monday night at 3 Disciples Brewing in downtown Santa Rosa for the Fourth Annual Marquee Theater Journalists Association Awards. Eighteen awards were given to local theatre artists and productions whose nominations were culled from the sixty-eight Sonoma County productions attended by members from September 1, 2018 through August 31, 2019.
Santa Rosa's Left Edge Theatre took home four awards, including three for its production of Hand to God. It swept the comedy category with awards for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy (Chandler Parrott-Thomas), Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy (Dean Linnard), and Outstanding Comedy Production (direction by Chris Ginesi). Left Edge's production of Every Brilliant Thing was recognized as Outstanding Solo Performance/Production (performance by Ron Severdia, direction by Argo Thompson).
Sebastopol's Main Stage West also took home four awards, including Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama (John Craven) for its production of Heathen Valley. The House of Yes was recognized for Outstanding Lighting Design (Missy Weaver) while After Miss Julie was named the Outstanding Drama Production (direction by Elizabeth Craven and David Lear).
Rohnert Park's Spreckels Theatre Company received four awards for two shows. Cinderella was recognized for Outstanding Costume Design (Pamela Johnson) and Musical Direction (Paul Smith) while The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time was recognized for Sound Design (Jessica Johnson) and Lead Performance in a Drama (Elijah Pinkham).
Petaluma's Cinnabar Theater had their production of Cabaret recognized with the Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical Award (Mary Gannon Graham) and Outstanding Musical Award (direction by Elly Lichenstein). Jon Tracy's set design work on The Great God Pan was recognized for Outstanding Set Design.
6th Street Playhouse, Sonoma Arts Live, and Transcendence Theatre Company each took home one award.
The MTJA was founded in 2015 by Sonoma County-based theater journalists with the intent of developing a critically-based awards program to acknowledge outstanding work done by the local theater community. Current members include the North Bay Bohemian's Harry Duke, the Petaluma Argus-Courier's Alexa Chipman, the Sonoma County Gazette's Jeanie K. Smith, and Aisle Seat Review's Barry Willis and Nicole Singley. All are members of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) and/or the American Theatre Critics Association (ATCA).
The MTJA Awards have the distinction of being the first theatre awards program in California to eliminate gender distinction in the performance categories by simply recognizing outstanding lead and supporting performances by genre.
Here is the complete list of nominees with the Award recipients designated by an asterisk (*):
Outstanding Poster/Program Design
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company - Artwork by Colton Bell, Design by Jennifer Griego
Heathen Valley - Main Stage West - Design by Elizabeth Craven
Polar Bears - Left Edge Theatre - Design by David Templeton
* The Revolutionists - 6th Street Playhouse - Concept by Siga Weber, Design by Marla Goodman
A Streetcar Named Desire - 6th Street Playhouse - Design by Marla Goodman
Outstanding Costume Design
Kate Graham - The Revolutionists - 6th Street Playhouse
Pamela Johnson - The Addams Family Musical - Spreckels Theatre Company
* Pamela Johnson - Cinderella - Spreckels Theatre Company
Pamela Johnson - Hamlet - Spreckels Theatre Company
Barbara McFadden - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
Outstanding Lighting Design
April George - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Yavé Guzman - Of Mice and Men - Cloverdale Performing Arts Center
Eddy Hansen - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Jon Tracy - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
* Missy Weaver - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Outstanding Sound Design
Jeff Basham - Every Brilliant Thing - Left Edge Theatre
Kristoffer Barrera - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
Albert Casselhoff, Branice McKenzie - To Kill a Mockingbird - 6th Street Playhouse
* Jessica Johnson - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Joe Winkler - The Nether - Left Edge Theatre
Outstanding Set Design
Elizabeth Craven - After Miss Julie - Main Stage West
Elizabeth Craven - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Argo Thompson - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Argo Thompson - Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre
* Jon Tracy - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
Outstanding Choreography
Sergia Louise Anderson - The Naked Truth - Left Edge Theatre
Staci Arriaga - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
* Jim Cooney - A Chorus Line - Transcendence Theatre Company
Dana Seghesio - After Miss Julie - Main Stage West
Michella Snider - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
Outstanding Musical Direction
Ginger Beavers - Guys and Dolls - 6th Street Playhouse
Mary Chun - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
Janis Dunson-Wilson - Jesus Christ Superstar - SRJC Theatre Arts
Lucas Sherman - The Addams Family Musical - Spreckels Theatre Company
* Paul Smith - Cinderella - Spreckels Theatre Company
Outstanding Ensemble
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
* Heathen Valley - Main Stage West
The House of Yes - Main Stage West
This Random World - Left Edge Theatre
Outstanding Solo Performance/Production
Jessica Headington - The 12 Dates of Christmas - 6th Street Playhouse - Directed by Juliet Noonan
Jennifer King - The Belle of Amherst - Sonoma Arts Live - Directed by Sharon Winegar
Chris Schloemp - Polar Bears - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by David Templeton
* Ron Severdia - Every Brilliant Thing - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by Argo Thompson
John Shillington - Underneath the Lintel - Cinnabar Theater - Directed by John Craven
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical
* Mary Gannon Graham - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
Daniela Innocenti Beem - Annie - 6th Street Playhouse
Nick Kenrick - Million Dollar Quartet - 6th Street Playhouse
Randy Nazarian - Guys and Dolls - 6th Street Playhouse
Tim Setzer - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Daniela Innocenti Beem - Hello, Dolly! - Sonoma Arts Live
Isiah Carter - Shrek the Musical - Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts
Michael McGurk - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
* Sarah Wintermeyer - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
Ariel Zuckerman - Guys and Dolls - 6th Street Playhouse
Outstanding Musical Production
* Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater - Directed by Elly Lichenstein
Cinderella - Spreckels Theatre Company - Directed by Sheri Lee Miller
A Chorus Line - Transcendence Theatre Company - Directed by Amy Miller
Million Dollar Quartet - 6th Street Playhouse - Directed by Michael Ray Wisely
My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live - Directed by Michael Ross
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy
Laura Jorgensen - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
* Chandler Parrott-Thomas - Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre
Lydia Revelos - The Revolutionists - 6th Street Playhouse
Lyndsey Savilingam - Barbecue Apocalypse - Spreckels Theatre Company
Nick Sholley - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy
Sam Coughlin - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
* Dean Linnard - Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre
Sharia Pierce - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Ilana Niernberger - Savage Wealth - Main Stage West
Chris Schloemp - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Outstanding Comedy Production
Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by David L. Yen
* Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by Chris Ginesi
The House of Yes - Main Stage West - Directed by Elizabeth Craven
Savage Wealth - Main Stage West - Directed by John Shillington
Sex with Strangers - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by Diane Bailey
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama
Kevin Bordi - The Night Alive - Main Stage West
Jennifer Coté - After Miss Julie - Main Stage West
* John Craven - Heathen Valley - Main Stage West
Elijah Pinkham - Heathen Valley - Main Stage West
Nick Sholley - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama
Keith Baker - Hamlet - Spreckels Theatre Company
* Elijah Pinkham - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Ilana Niernberger - Faceless - 6th Street Playhouse
Aaron Wilton - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
David L. Yen - Faceless - 6th Street Playhouse
Outstanding Drama Production
* After Miss Julie - Main Stage West - Directed by Elizabeth Craven & David Lear
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company - Directed by Elizabeth Craven
Faceless - 6th Street Playhouse - Directed By Craig A. Miller
The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater - Directed by Taylor Korobow
Hamlet - Spreckels Theater Company - Directed by Sheri Lee Miller