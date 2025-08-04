MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Return to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwaySF will return to BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, December 16 and running through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as “Satine” and Jay Armstrong Johnson as “Christian”, and features Robert Petkoff as “Harold Zidler”, Andrew Brewer as “The Duke of Monroth”, Jahi Kearse as “Toulouse-Lautrec”, Danny Burgos as “Santiago”, Kaitlin Mesh as “Nini” and Jerica Exum in the role of the “Satine Alternate”. In addition the company includes Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Renee Marie Titus, Carina R. Avila, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Rhys Carr, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Kal Kalil, Michał Kołaczowski, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Meghan Manning, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Maia Schechter, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.