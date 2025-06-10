MJ THE MUSICAL Comes to San Jose for One Week Only This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway San Jose will present the smash-hit musical MJ, playing a strictly limited engagement at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) from Tuesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Created by two of Broadway’s most celebrated talents—Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage—MJ offers an electrifying look at the creative force behind the King of Pop. Centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, the show delves into the star’s artistry, work ethic, and collaborative genius, while thrilling audiences with the iconic music and moves that defined a generation.

After breaking box office records and playing to sold-out crowds on Broadway, London’s West End, Germany, and Australia, MJ is “startin’ somethin’” in the Bay Area!

Cast & Company

The National Tour stars Jordan Markus as MJ, with Melvin Gray Jr. performing the role twice weekly as alternate. Featured roles include Erik Hamilton as Michael, Quentin Blanton Jr., Bane Griffith, and Bryce A. Holmes as Little Michael (rotating), Devin Bowles as Joseph Jackson/Rob, J. Daughtry as Berry Gordy/Nick, and Josh A. Dawson as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones. The company also includes Anthony J. Garcia, Cecilia Petrush, Austin Rankin, Jed Resnick, and Anastasia Talley as Katherine Jackson/Kate.

The ensemble and swings feature an accomplished company of performers, including Jojo Carmichael (Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Assistant Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford, Ui-Seng François, Rachel Lockhart, Jacobi Kai, Faith Jones, Michaela Marfori, Matteo Marretta, Jay McKenzie, Avilon Trust Tate, Malcolm Miles Young, and more.

Creative Team

The production features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, and sound design by Gareth Owen. Projection design is by Peter Nigrini, with hair & wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Music supervision is by David Holcenberg, with orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. Music direction is by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho, and casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

About the Show

Since its Broadway debut in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons, breaking the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson, while the U.S. tour—now starring Jordan Markus—has welcomed over 1.5 million audience members. Global productions are currently running in London, Hamburg, and Sydney.

Tickets

Single tickets are available now at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). For group orders of 10 or more, email groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change.

