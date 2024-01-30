MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24

Broadway San Jose has announced that the North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will be coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) from March 19–24, 2024.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com.Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. .

The performance schedule for Mean Girls is as follows: Tuesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.



Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.



Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.