MARSHSTREAM to Feature Works on the Joys of Collaborating with Canines, Cowboy Poetry and More

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place continues, The Marsh San Francisco offers a variety of programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Offerings this month include Offerings this month include: a special edition of "Tell It On Tuesday" celebrating that monthly series' Fifteenth Anniversary; a visit with a US Forest Service Wilderness Manager who writes cowboy poetry; a new work by David Kleinberg about the joys of collaborating with canines; John Fisher's tale of A Tourist in London, and more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and a noon series, including; CJ's FitnesSing, a weekly singing lesson and fitness class on Fridays, and a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is being offered at 7:30pm nightly as well as mid-day throughout the week (see schedule below) via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, June 25

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Mike McFadin

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with Mike McFadin, cowboy poetry performance excerpts, and Q&A. McFadin, a Wilderness Manager for the United States Forest Service, writes cowboy poetry and stories about living in the woods. He was invited as a special guest for Stephanie's MarshStream after Weisman stumbled across him while walking her dog to visit the mules in Northern California.

BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth

7:30pm, Fridays

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. Hosted by improv, solo performer, Josh Kornbluth, this may be the most iconic, zany bingo on the planet.

Solo Performer Spotlight

7:30pm, Saturday, June 27 - LIVE

Sunday, June 28 - Rebroadcast

Performed by John Fisher

A TOURIST IN LONDON: John Fisher's A Tourist in London follows a young man's first trip to England, where he encounters the dark side of Shakespeare and the Renaissance plagues. The performance will be followed by a discussion about the show with Stephanie Weisman and an audience Q&A.

Monday MarshStream

7:30pm, Monday, June 29

Featuring a short story performance by David Kleinberg. Additional works on the bill to be announced. Please check themarsh.org for scheduling updates.

David Kleinberg's HE WANTS TO RUN: Despite his distaste for running and dogs, David Kleinberg ended up running with his neighbor's dog, Butler, for 13 years in Cloverdale. Kleinberg's fourth work as a solo theatre artist, He Wants to Run, follows the story of what Butler teaches David about living and dying.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Tell It On Tuesday (TIOT)

7:30pm, Tuesday, June 30

The Marsh Berkeley's long-running monthly storytelling series features performances from Ginger Parnes, Wayne Harris, and Fred Johnson for TIOT's Fifteenth Anniversary

Ginger Parnes' JUST ON TIME FOR MY LIFE: At the age of three years old, Ginger Parnes entered her first talent show... and won. Unlike many people, Parnes prefers to speak in public. Parnes will return with one of her favorite short story performances for the upcoming TIOT.

Wayne Harris' RONALD RUFFIN: Wayne Harris is an award-winning solo performer, writer, educator, curriculum innovator, and musician. He has written and starred in five full-length solo plays, including Train Stories, The May Day Parade, and Tyrone "Shortleg" Johnson and Some White Boys, for which he received the 2012 "Best of Fringe" Award at the San Francisco Fringe Festival. Harris is the head of the Marsh Youth Theater Program, and has worked with The Marsh since 1996, where he was first exposed to storytelling through theater. He is also committed to music education, directing, and designing performances for schools and pageantry groups. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Harris' work has often centered on his childhood.

Fred Johnson's SUCCESS IN MINOR: Fred Johnson is a jazz musician and formerly incarcerated person. While Johnson was in prison, he joined the San Quentin Stage Band, where he had the opportunity to play with a diverse ensemble and share the stage with legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sheila E., and Vic Damone. When Johnson was paroled in 1995, he became involved with the Harm Reduction Coalition, a national organization that that promotes the health and dignity of individuals and communities impacted by drug use. Since retiring, he has focused on his music, as well as acting in the two-person play Solitary Man, based on letters from solitary confinement.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

Photo Credit: Patrice Kleinberg

