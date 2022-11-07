Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leap Into The Holiday Season With DEAR SAN FRANCISCO

Holiday performances begin November 22, 2022; Tickets for special New Year's Eve shows on sale now!

Nov. 07, 2022  
Leap into the holiday season with the show thousands have fallen head over heels for! Starting November 22, Club Fugazi will be decking the hall and sprinkling joyful holiday touches into the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive resident show, Dear San Francisco. Guests will also find holiday favorites appearing on the popular menu of food and beverage options.

"Club Fugazi has been a destination for generations of holiday revelers, and we are delighted to be the keepers of that tradition with Dear San Francisco," says producer David Dower. "It's our intention to make sure that this iconic theater remains a heartwarming home for the holidays for all Bay Area residents and visitors."

In addition, Club Fugazi will present two special New Year's Eve shows on Saturday, December 31. At the 6 p.m. show, guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco. At the 10 p.m. show, guests will be treated to bottomless prosecco and a celebration at the stroke of midnight.

Tickets for holiday and New Year's Eve performances are on sale now by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.

Gift packages for Dear San Francisco are available in three tiers: GOLD, RUBY, and PLATINUM:

The GOLD gift package ($250) includes:

  • 2 tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco
  • 1 bottle of house wine
  • 1 shared dessert plate

The RUBY gift package ($325) includes:

  • 2 tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco
  • 1 bottle of house wine
  • 2 cicchetti (small plates)
  • 2 desserts

The PLATINUM gift package ($500) includes:

  • 2 tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco
  • Any bottle of wine on our regular menu
  • Your fill of cicchetti (small plates) and desserts
  • Any two items from our souvenir merchandise display
  • Free ticket exchanges, if plans change last minute

To purchase gift packages, visit clubfugazisf.com/shop. Prices subject to change without notice.

Following a brief hiatus in January, Dear San Francisco will return on February 10, 2023 with a cast of audience favorites and astonishing newcomers. Tickets for 2023 performances (February 10 - July 30, 2023) will be available starting at 2 p.m. on November 16, 2022 by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600.

Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, Dear San Francisco pays homage to the stunning beauty, storied characters, and astounding resilience of the City by the Bay. Since its opening, the production has entertained over 60,000 locals and visitors and has been hailed by critics as "breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), "explosive" (CultureVulture), and "a stunner" (Hoodline).

For up-to-date health and safety protocols, visit clubfugazisf.com/health-safety-protocols.




