Jonathan Spector's EUREKA DAY to Open at Marin Theatre in August

Marin Theatre will kick off its 2025/26 season with Jonathan Spector’s acclaimed play Eureka Day presented in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company featuring almost all of its original cast members.

Recently nominated for a 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for its run on Broadway, this presciently hilarious comedy satirizes “wokeness,” political correctness, and good intentions. Chaos erupts at a privileged Berkeley, California school after a mumps outbreak causes the vaccine debate to escalate to a fever pitch amongst its progressive parents. Eureka Day was commissioned by and made its World Premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in 2018, winning the 2019 Will Glickman Award. It later performed Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway’s Manhattan Theatre Club.

Marin Theatre and Aurora Theatre Company will reunite most of the cast and creatives from the World Premiere with actors Charisse Loriaux, Lisa Anne Porter, Rolf Saxon, Teddy Spencer, and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong performing at Marin Theatre, and Aurora Theatre Company Artistic Director Josh Costello directing. Performances will run from August 28 – September 21, 2025.

