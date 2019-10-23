Jessica Holt To Direct California Shakespeare Theater's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) announces that Jessica Holt will direct The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare running May 27- June 6, 2020.

Holt-who last week opened The Daughters currently running at SF Playhouse to great acclaim-joins an impressive lineup of directors for the 2020 season: Artistic Director Eric Ting (The Good Person of Szechwan) directing the West Coast Premiere of Aeschylus' The Oresteia by Ellen McLaughlin, July 8-26; Evren Odcikin (Interim Associate Artistic Director at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and resident artist at Golden Thread Productions) directing the World Premiere of 1001 Nights (A Retelling) by Leila Buck and Evren Odcikin, August 19-September 6; and KJ Sanchez (Quixote Nuevo) concluding the season by directing with Romeo y Juliet by William Shakespeare in a new bilingual adaptation by Karen Zacarías originally conceived by Karen Zacarías and Henry Godinez. This final show will run from September 23-October 1.

Season packages for the four-play season are available now; single and group tickets go on sale to the public in spring 2020. Prices start at $132 for a four-play subscription, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and full-time K-12 educators.

For information or to charge tickets by phone with VISA, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express, call the Cal Shakes Box Office at 510.548.9666. Additional information and online ticketing is available at www.calshakes.org/2020.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Eric Ting and new Managing Director Sarah Williams, the company is a nationally-recognized leader in drawing on the power of authentic, inclusive storytelling to create more vibrant communities. Serving more than 43,000 people annually, Cal Shakes invites people from all walks of life to make deeply-felt connections with our shared humanity through its work onstage, in schools, and with people in non-traditional settings throughout the Bay Area who have little or no access to theater. For more information, visit www.calshakes.org.





