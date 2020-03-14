Isaac Mizrahi Appearance At OFJCC In Palo Alto Canceled

The Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto has postponed Isaac Mizrahi's upcoming cabaret show, Movie Stars and Supermodels, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus guidance from the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

In an effort to be proactive in limiting the spread of the virus, and for the safety of its members and patrons, the OFJCC has decided to reschedule upcoming large events with expected attendance of 50 or more people. Originally scheduled for 7:30pm, Saturday, March 28, 2020, the OFJCC will be reaching out to ticketholders for Mizrahi's performance once a new date has been confirmed to provide instructions on redeeming tickets for the rescheduled date or reimbursement. "Thank you for being part of our community and supporting the OFJCC as a place where people come together, celebrate, connect, learn, and enjoy in safety and health," says Michelle Shabtai, OFJCC's Arts & Culture Events Coordinator.

Oshman Family Jewish Community Center (OFJCC) on the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life serves the South Peninsula through educational, social, cultural, fitness, sports and other programs. The OFJCC is a multi-generational Jewish neighborhood where all are welcome and which fosters new personal and community connections through rich and rewarding experiences. The OFJCC provides a common ground for Jewish institutions, other local groups, organizations and individuals to work, learn and play together for the betterment of the whole community. The OFJCC's registered trademarks are Live Fully and J-Pass. For more information, visit www.paloaltojcc.org or call (650) 223-8700.





