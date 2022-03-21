Humphry Slocombe Creates Ice Cream Flavor Inspired By IMMERISVE FRIDA KAHLO

Humphry Slocombe-the small-batch ice cream brand synonymous with unique, ultra-premium flavors-is celebrating the West Coast premiere of Immersive Frida Kahlo at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Francisco at SVN West with the creation of a new ice cream flavor. Inspired by Frida Kahlo and Mexico, the limited-edition ice cream flavor combines Guittard 70% chocolate ice cream with Humphry Slocombe's homemade mole and ancho chili paste plus a hint of rose water. The flavor will be available throughout the entire month of April at all San Francisco Bay Area Humphry Slocombe locations.

In conjunction with the limited-edition ice cream flavor, Humphry Slocombe will host an Instagram giveaway offering four lucky winners a pair of tickets to experience Immersive Frida Kahlo . Details of the giveaway will be posted on @humphryslocombe

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, North America's leading producer of groundbreaking experiential art exhibits, Immersive Frida Kahlo features some of the artist's best-known works "brought to life" by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy's Massimiliano Siccardi, accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi's resonant score. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Among the works featured in the piece are The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946), intermingled with an assortment of photographs, drawings and iconography.

Alongside her paintings, Siccardi's piece also includes photos of Kahlo at various ages and images of figures from Kahlo's life that influenced her worldview. The projections are shown on Lighthouse Immersive's massive architectural canvas, using state-of-the-art projectors for a crisp image and high-quality sound systems that heighten the mood-setting score.