Hillbarn Theatre Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA This Holiday Season

Hillbarn Theatre will present RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA, running December 4–28, 2025, at the Hillbarn Theatre in Foster City, CA. The Tony Award-winning musical will bring a modern sensibility to the beloved fairytale, celebrating kindness, courage, and the power of dreams.

Featuring a lush score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II—including “Ten Minutes Ago,” “In My Own Little Corner,” and “Impossible”—the production will offer both nostalgia and fresh inspiration for audiences of all ages.

“Cinderella captures everything Hillbarn audiences love about musical theatre,” said Executive Artistic Director Steve Muterspaugh. “It’s filled with heart, humor, and spectacle—a reminder of how art, community, and imagination can transform us all.”

The production will be directed and co-choreographed by Randy O’Hara, with musical direction by Andrew Burden and co-choreography by Zoe Swenson-Graham. The creative team also includes Eric Olson as scenic designer, Pamila Gray as lighting designer, Jeff Mockus as sound designer, and Pam Lampkin as Costume Designer. Stephanie Dittbern will serve as hair and wig designer, with Maya Herbsman as intimacy coordinator. Kaitlin Weinstein* will stage manage, and Skyler Riordan* will serve as assistant stage manager.

The cast will feature Ayanna Brewer, Paige Colazzo, Solona Husband*, Sarah Jebian, Judith Miller, Mark Robinson, Sidney Matthew Román*, Chava Suarez, Nicholas Tabora, Mason Homer, Mauricio Suarez, Karen Law, Colin Welter, Elyse Murphy, and Sydney Frischer. *Appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Performances will run from December 4 through 28, 2025, at Hillbarn Theatre, located at 1285 East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City, California. Single tickets range from $30 to $62 and may be purchased online at hillbarntheatre.org, by phone at (650) 349-6411 ext. 2, or in person at the Hillbarn Theatre Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Discounts are available for youth ages 18 and under, seniors, and groups of ten or more.