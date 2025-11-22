Herbert F. Mintz II to Perform MY PHONE CALL WITH UNCLE SAM at the Marsh Theater

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Herbert F. Mintz II will perform My Phone Call with Uncle Sam for two nights at the Marsh Theater in San Francisco, California.

The performances are on Monday, December 22 at 7 p.m., and Monday, December 29 at 7 p.m.

My Phone Call with My Uncle Sam consists of a short phone call with a recognizable national emblem of military power and authority, My Uncle Sam.

Herbert’s phone call is the result of the accidental discovery in his Dad’s garage after his passing of a still functioning piece of classified military hardware used during the Cold War. It is Herbert’s only chance to talk back to this least favorite relative.

My Phone Call with My Uncle Sam frames military history that is beyond the standard combat narrative from the point of view of an aging military kid. My Phone Call with My Uncle Sam is the final monologue in the ‘Military Kid’ trilogy written and performed by Herbert F. Mintz II.

To live stream the performance via ZOOM, open this link below at the above date and time and scroll down to “Click to Watch."