Hammer Theatre Cancels National Theatre Live Screening of PRIMA FACIE

Hammer Theatre Center has cancelled its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Prima Facie, Suzie Miller's award-winning play about a criminal justice system stacked against sexual assault victims, directed by Justin Martin. Captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London, this powerful solo performance piece features Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game - defending, cross-examining, and winning. An unexpected event forces Tessa to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge.

For more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Launched by the British National Theatre, NT Live is the theatre's groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the "best seat in the house" view of each production.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rdStreets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art, and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.