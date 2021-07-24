HUMANS! ON STAGE! DOING STUFF! Will Be Performed by Playful People Productions This Week

Playful People Productions announces its first-ever variety show, cheekily titled Humans! On Stage! Doing Stuff! Featuring a broad range of talent from the Bay Area and beyond, the show will be held live, in-person at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose on the evening of July 31. Tickets for viewing the family-friendly talent show in person are $10. For more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

"Online meetups and classes will still have their place, but we're so happy to be getting back to the magic of in-person connection, of sharing our talents with one another," said Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey. "Even though this event will be masked and distanced according to local guidance, the applause and laughter will be in the same room and in real time!"

Humans! On Stage! Doing Stuff! is a celebration of the many talents of the South Bay community - including performances of original music, dancing, playing musical instruments, performing comic monologues, and so on. Playful People Productions Board Member and frequent play participant Scott Knaster will emcee the event, with special guest performances by PPP staff.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D'Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.

