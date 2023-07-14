HOWDY, STRANGER Comes to the 2023 San Francisco Fringe

Starting August 13th, The EXIT theater presents “Howdy, Stranger”, a musical cowboy comedy, at the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival.

Featuring 6 original songs, “Howdy, Stranger” is a one-person cowboy comedy which uses music, puppetry and humor to answer the question: How far will a person go for love and respect? The story follows a young lawman named Jean as he strives to prove his worth to the county Sheriff using nothing but his guitar, his best friend, Buttermilk the horse, and a little unholy intervention.

Written and performed through the lens of a queer experience by Miami based artist, Luca Torrens, the piece is a love letter to those struggling to find their place in the world but especially to queer youth to whom acceptance is everything.

The show is 45 minutes and well suited for ages 13 and up, with warnings for gun violence, alcohol, and minor religious themes.

Tickets are available for the limited runtime at the EXIT theater website for August 13th (8:30pm), August 16th (7:00pm) and August 17th (7:00pm), presented at EXIT Theater's venue at 277 Taylor Street in San Francisco.