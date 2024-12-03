HIDDEN BRAIN: AN EVENING WITH SHANKAR VEDANTAM Comes to the Curran Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hidden Brain: An Evening with Shankar Vedantam is coming to the Curran Theatre on Sunday, February 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $58.50) are on sale now and are be available for purchase online. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us? This question launched the Hidden Brain podcast ten years ago. Since then, the program has helped millions of listeners accomplish their goals, improve their relationships, and develop a deeper understanding of their emotions. Now, host and creator Shankar Vedantam brings seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain to the stage. For those new to the show or longtime listeners, this evening of science and storytelling will change how you think about yourself. Come share your own thoughts and ideas with Shankar and other fans of the show.

The Hidden Brain podcast receives more than three million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is distributed by NPR and featured on nearly 400 public radio stations around the United States.

Vedantam and Hidden Brain have been recognized with the Edward R Murrow Award, and honors from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, the International Society of Political Psychology, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Austen Riggs Center, the American Psychoanalytic Association, the Webby Awards, the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, the South Asian Journalists Association, the Asian American Journalists Association, the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association, the American Public Health Association, the Templeton-Cambridge Fellowship on Science and Religion, and the Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellowship.

Vedantam was NPR's social science correspondent between 2011 and 2020, and spent 10 years as a reporter at The Washington Post. From 2007 to 2009, he was also a columnist, and wrote the Department of Human Behavior column for the Post. In 2009-2010, Vedantam served as a fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. Vedantam is the author of the non-fiction book, The Hidden Brain: How our Unconscious Minds Elect Presidents, Control Markets, Wage Wars and Save Our Lives. The book, published in 2010, described how unconscious biases influence people. He is also co-author, with Bill Mesler, of the 2021 book Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain.

All ticketed attendees will receive one year's complimentary membership to the meditation and sleep app, Calm.

